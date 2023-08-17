Molly Smith, Rebecca Skoler to meet in final match of 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur

Molly Smith and Rebecca Skoler took very different paths to the final of the 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship, but both have hit their stride when it matters most.
Top-seeded Smith of Vesper Country Club will face No. 11 seed Skoler of Pine Brook CC in the final match Friday at 7:30 a.m. at Dedham Country and Polo Club.
Smith, an incoming freshman at the University of Central Florida, stormed through two days of stroke play and needed just 57 holes to take four commanding victories in match play. On Thursday, she dispatched ninth-seeded Mary Mulcahy, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals before defeating No. 13 seed Lillian Guleserian, 6 and 4, in the semifinals.
Advertisement
“In a lot of the matches, I got off to a fast start,” Smith said. “Once you have a little bit of a lead, you can kinda take dead aim on some shots and be aggressive.”
Guleserian, an incoming Westwood High junior who plays at Blue Hill Country Club, saw an extraordinary run end in the semis. She upset fourth-seeded Shannon Johnson, the 2018 Mass Am Women’s champion, after 19 holes in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, then beat fifth-seeded Isabel Brozena (4 and 3) Thursday with a quarterfinal performance that included an ace on the fifth hole.
🚨 ACE ALERT 🚨— Mass Golf (@PlayMassGolf) August 17, 2023
Lillian Guleserian just made a hole-in-one on the 5th hole at Dedham Country & Polo Club during the Quarterfinals of the #MassWomensAm! She's now 2-up in her match. #SCTop10
Live Scoring: https://t.co/WrA0qlIKMU pic.twitter.com/GW3J1IFnqk
Skoler met Molly Smith’s older sister, Morgan, in the semifinals, staging a rematch of last year’s Mass. Women’s Amateur final. Morgan prevailed in 2022, but this time Skoler triumphed, making an eagle on the 10th hole and winning 2-up. Highlights from Skoler’s big day included sinking a 40-foot putt to close out her quarterfinal win against No. 14 seed Mya Murphy, 4 and 3.
“It’s a totally different course, totally different year,” said Skoler, a rising senior at the University of Virginia. “[Morgan’s] a great player, so it’s always going to be close. I don’t think I’ve ever played such a great match in my life.”
Advertisement
Rebecca Skoler with a 💣 to close out her match and advance to the semifinals!#MassWomensAm | #MassGolf pic.twitter.com/Wdw1hJ8Zm9— Mass Golf (@PlayMassGolf) August 17, 2023