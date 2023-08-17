Molly Smith, Rebecca Skoler to meet in final match of 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur

Molly Smith and Rebecca Skoler took very different paths to the final of the 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship, but both have hit their stride when it matters most.

Top-seeded Smith of Vesper Country Club will face No. 11 seed Skoler of Pine Brook CC in the final match Friday at 7:30 a.m. at Dedham Country and Polo Club.

Smith, an incoming freshman at the University of Central Florida, stormed through two days of stroke play and needed just 57 holes to take four commanding victories in match play. On Thursday, she dispatched ninth-seeded Mary Mulcahy, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals before defeating No. 13 seed Lillian Guleserian, 6 and 4, in the semifinals.