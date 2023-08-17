Game 121 lineups and notes: Chris Sale starts as the Red Sox aim for a third straight series win

After taking the series opener, the Sox rallied to tie the score 2-2 on Wednesday thanks to Pablo Reyes’s home run in the eighth inning. Garrett Whitlock gave up four runs on back-to-back homers in the bottom half of the inning, however, and Boston remained three games behind Toronto in the race for the final AL wild card spot while the Mariners moved to within one game of the Blue Jays.

Chris Sale makes his first start away from Fenway Park in nearly three months as the Red Sox close a three-game set at Nationals Park Thursday afternoon.

The Sox, trying for a third consecutive series win, turn to Sale, who returned from the injured list last Friday after more than two months out because of a stress reaction in left shoulder. The seven-time All-Star was largely dominant in his return against the Tigers, retiring the first 14 batters he faced and striking out seven before allowing two runs on one hit — a solo homer — in 4⅔ innings.

Lineups

RED SOX (63-57): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-2, 4.52 ERA)

NATIONALS (54-67): TBA

Pitching: LHP Patrick Corbin (7-11, 4.85 ERA)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Corbin: Adam Duvall 12-35, Pablo Reyes 0-6, Trevor Story 10-30, Justin Turner 16-39, Luis Urías 3-9, Alex Verdugo 0-2

Nationals vs. Sale: Lane Thomas 0-1

Stat of the day: The Sox are an MLB-best 50-7 (.877) when they score more than five runs. They’ve done so in just four of their last 13 games.

Notes: The Sox are 9-3 in Sale’s starts this season, including each of his last four outings. He’s 4-0 with a 2.43 ERA, .178 opponent BA, and 48 strikeouts in his last seven starts (40⅔ innings). ... Reyes’ two-run shot Wednesday, which followed his walk-off grand slam last Monday, marked the first time he’s hit big league homers in consecutive weeks since Aug. 2019. Since June 9, Chris Martin has allowed just one run in his last 25 outings (22⅔ innings). His 0.40 ERA over that span leads MLB (min. 20 innings). ... Corbin allowed an unearned run on one hit and seven walks against the Phillies last Thursday. He’s given up five homers in 17 innings over his last three starts. ... The Sox have won each of their last four series against the Nationals since 2015.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed.