Tales from the bullpen: Inside the idiosyncratic world of Red Sox relievers

If he enters the game, Bernardino readies himself to throw a pitch with another strict routine: He shoves his glove down on his shaved head before clicking his right toe to his left heel three times.

He starts with “Big Dreams” by Meek Mill, a song that espouses the virtues of having lofty goals. Then comes “Don’t Take Days Off” by Nipsey Hussle, in which the Los Angeles rapper says, “My reality’s a dream now, I’m livin’ out my dreams now.” Bernardino closes with his walkout music, the J-Cole verse from Benny the Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy.”

Before every game, when it’s time for Brennan Bernardino to walk from the clubhouse onto the field, the Red Sox reliever queues up three songs.

His superstitions are one of the quirks on display among Red Sox relievers, a group with idiosyncrasies as varied as the repertoires they present to opposing hitters.

The Sox bullpen has its own culture, one defined by eccentric personalities and offbeat conversations. It stems from and mitigates the stress that comes with a reliever’s job description: sit around for most of the game, psych yourself up for short but often high-leverage situations, and above all else, don’t mess up.

“It’s because you’re sitting there for so long,” said Bernardino. “You don’t know when it’s going to be you, the games are close usually, and some of those nerves just get you to open up, start talking.”

Though closer Kenley Jansen says, “What happens in the bullpen stays in the bullpen,” some relievers shared tales from the siloed section of the ballpark.

When the Red Sox are in the field, relievers are usually more game-focused, said Chris Murphy. When they come up to bat, the bullpen conversation strays and often turns to hypothetical situations many have pondered with friends.

What superpower would you have? Bernardino would choose to be a time traveler but said most in the bullpen want to be invisible or to fly.

Would you rather fight one duck the size of a horse or a hundred horses the size of ducks? The 31-year-old chose the former.

“A hundred of anything is a lot,” he explained.

Brennan Bernardino has specific rituals before and during games. Winslow Townson/Getty

Conspiracy theories are also bandied about — often only half-seriously.

“Not actually saying the Earth is flat but ‘what if,’ you know?” said Murphy, a lefthander. “Definitely not me that believes that. I don’t know if anybody truly believes that. I think it’s just fun to talk about some crazy conspiracy theories.”

Also discussed, per righthander Josh Winckowski, are the potential existence of aliens, lizard people, and CIA mind control.

“There’s some evidence about lizard people, some celebrities that have doppelgangers from the 1800s; you know, how old are they actually?” Winckowski posited.

The discussions can turn more serious, especially if the Sox are losing and players don’t want to be caught on camera laughing and joking.

Bernardino and Murphy had one such discussion during an Aug. 12 loss to the Tigers. They spoke about how to approach every day and enter the clubhouse with a positive outlook — even if they’re struggling with elements of their professional or personal lives.

“I take about 10-15 minutes every day, whether it’s going to the steam room or sitting in the bullpen, and I’ll go sit in the corner for 10 minutes,” Murphy recalled telling Bernardino. “Just kind of gathering yourself throughout the day.”

Kenley Jansen knows there will be good days and bad; he believes in a higher power. Scott Taetsch/Getty

Perhaps because of the sport’s everyday nature, baseball players take their day-to-day habits very seriously, often straddling the line between routine and superstition. In an extreme example, Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle recently revealed that he shaves his body from the waist up if he gives up a run.

“Oh boy, Tommy,” said Martin, a former teammate of Kahnle’s. “Didn’t know that, man … that’s pretty high up there.”

Jansen concurred: “I love him, but that’s crazy.”

Other members of the bullpen, while acknowledging Kahnle’s actions as a bit intense, seemed less appalled. Bernardino and Winckowski both said they’ll adjust their facial hair if they’re going through a rough stretch.

This game is hard, Winckowski said, and whatever players can do to give them the confidence needed to succeed on the mound is worthwhile.

“I’m a little bit hairy myself, so I can’t imagine trying to do my whole body,” said Winckowski, “but whatever works for him.”

The two oldest Sox pitchers, Jansen and Martin, don’t have superstitions. The former said he believes in and attributes any imperfections to God.

“One day you’re good, one day you’re going to be bad,” Jansen said. “It’s the human part of our life. God didn’t create no one perfect.”

Martin said he used to have superstitions but now just goes “with the flow.”

He emphasized that the off-topic bullpen conversations serve a deeper purpose of keeping players from being overwhelmed during the game.

“It can get pretty stressful, and guys got some anxiety,” he said. “You sit there and think about the game the whole time, you’re just going to wear yourself out mentally.”

Even the 38-year-old Martin, who has pitched in numerous late-game situations and played on a World Series winner with the Braves in 2021, feels nervous at times in the bullpen. He makes it a point to tell the other Sox relievers when he does, so they don’t feel alone.

It’s something veterans like Andrew Miller and Mark Melancon did for him early in his career. Now it’s Martin passing it forward and teaching younger players that it’s not about eliminating nerves — it’s about managing them.

The Sox relievers deal with them with those bizarre diatribes, hyper-specific habits, and more, all to make sure they’re ready to perform when the bullpen phone rings.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him @byvarunshankar.