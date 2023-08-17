Ten story lines to follow with the kickoff of the 2023 high school football season

Teams must focus on conditioning over the first few days of camp, with scrimmages starting Saturday, Aug 26. Regular-season play kicks off Sept. 7-9.

High school football returns with preseason camps opening Friday for MIAA programs. Between new rules, alignments, and new faces on the sidelines, there are plenty of story lines to watch.

⋅ Rule changes: The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) passed several rule changes last winter that will impact the MIAA, which shifted to NFHS rules ahead of the 2019 season. Intentional grounding is now allowed as long as the passer is outside of the tackle box and the forward pass reaches the neutral zone. Quarterbacks are also allowed to spike the ball to stop the clock. Personal fouls for targeting a defenseless receiver may increase due to rule 2.32.16, which emphasizes that contact initiated by defenders with their helmet or shoulder before a receiver has had time to become a runner should be flagged. Contact in this instance is legal if it is deemed incidental while making a play on the ball, if it is initiated with open hands, or is an attempt to tackle by wrapping arm(s) around the receiver.

“From a coaching standpoint there has to be an emphasis for linebackers and safeties to always wrap up,” said Milton coach Steve Dembowski. “There are things to learn, and questions to ask. I’m interested to talk to officials and see how they’re going to interpret this rule. Hopefully the players can adjust quickly.”

The basic spot rule has been removed for most penalties, so a holding call behind the line of scrimmage will now be enforced from the original line of scrimmage instead of from the spot.

⋅ MIAA realignment: The landscape has changed with dozens of programs shifting divisions based on new criteria. Natick, Needham, and Lincoln-Sudbury move up from Division 2 to D1, while D2 contenders Milford, Mansfield, and Reading shift down to D3. Marblehead, which won the D3 Super Bowl in 2021, moves to D4, and Hanover shifts from D3 to D5 after making a run to the state semifinals last fall. Foxborough also moves from D4 to D5 following a state semifinal appearance, and 2021 D6 Super Bowl champion Rockland is now a D7 program. Reigning state champions Wakefield (D3), North Reading (D5), and West Boylston (D7) are all shifting down one division this year.

⋅ New coaches: Coaching mainstays Chuck Adamopoulos (Central Catholic), Peter Colombo (Brockton), John Andreoli (Saint John’s Shrewsbury), and Greg Burke (Stoughton) hung up their whistles this offseason. Former offensive coordinator John Sexton takes over at Central, former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins debuts at Brockton, Saint John’s and Wesleyan alum John Vassar is the new coach for the Pioneers, and eight-year assistant Christopher Evans takes over at Stoughton. Other first-year head coaches include Justin Flores (Everett), Peter Bush (Swampscott), and Brian Kelliher (Hanover). T.J. Byrne shifts from Weymouth to Hingham, with Mike Donovan taking over at Weymouth. Paul Sobolewski moves from Lowell Catholic to Triton, with Joe Cavanaugh filling the void at Lowell Catholic. Former Patriots linebacker Vernon Crawford will coach at Quincy and former Arlington standout Frank Roche is the new coach at his alma mater. Former Lowell coach Rob Pike takes over at Haverhill, Fitchburg State alum Josh Brewster is the new coach at Southeastern, and coaching veterans Robb McCoy (Medway) and Robert Lomp (Sandwich) have new jobs.

⋅ MVC realignment: The Merrimack Valley Conference moves from a Large and Small division to a three-tiered alignment this season. Central Catholic, Andover, and Haverhill comprise the large division and Dracut, Lowell, and Lawrence comprise the small division, with North Andover, Chelmsford, Billerica, Tewksbury, and Methuen competing in a middle division.

⋅ Thursday Night Lights: Due to the continued shortage of high school officials, there are more games scheduled for Thursday night and fewer on Saturdays, when quality officials could have conflicts with collegiate assignments. There are seven games scheduled for opening night on Sept. 7 including Mansfield at Catholic Memorial and Hanover at Duxbury. The following Thursday features 23 MIAA contests, headlined by King Philip at Marblehead and Franklin at Brockton.

⋅ Top prospects: Fresh off their respective college commitments, Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert (Clemson) and Xaverian QB Henry Hasselbeck (Michigan State) will look to showcase their skills this season. Plymouth South senior running back Casious Johnson has yet to commit to a college and he needs just 500 rushing yards this season to become the all-time leading rusher for any program in the town of Plymouth. Catholic Memorial has the top prospect in the state, per 247sports, in Guerby Lambert, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman with offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, and others. Brockton quarterback Cam Monteiro has committed to Pittsburgh. Everett senior Christian Zamor is headed to Boston College, along with Xaverian wide receiver Charlie Comella.

⋅ New fields: BC High, Pentucket, North Attleborough will open their respective seasons in new or renovated stadiums. North Reading and Milford will also debut new fields this year after opening on the road. Hanover hopes to have a new field completed by Sept. 21 for its home opener against Stoughton. Construction is underway for Stoneham’s new turf field, but the Spartans will play on grass this season and will be on the road throughout 2024 while the new stadium is built.

⋅ Playoff structure: The state football coaches association has been advocating for a new playoff structure under which the regular season would end on Thanksgiving, followed by eight-team playoffs across each division. The MIAA’s football committee recently voted, 11-5, to bring the proposal to the Tournament Management Committee for discussion. At the earliest, a change could be implemented for the 2025 season, so the next two years will provide critical data for that ongoing discussion.

⋅ Conference changes and co-ops: Georgetown will co-op with Pentucket Regional on a one-year agreement, shortening the total count to 274 MIAA football programs. Sandwich is moving from the Cape & Islands League to the South Shore League, and Essex Tech is joining the Cape Ann League.

⋅ Fenwick penalized: Bishop Fenwick, a highly successful program that has made the D5 state semifinals in consecutive football seasons, will not be eligible for postseason play in any sport in 2023-24 after the MIAA levied the most significant penalty in the organization’s history. In a statement, the state association said the punishment comes due to “Bishop Fenwick’s repeated failure to comply with MIAA’s rules and to accept responsibility for the misinformation or lack of information” in the waiver process.