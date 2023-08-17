Twila Kilgore named interim USWNT coach amid World Cup fallout

The pursuit of a coach ahead of next summer's Paris Olympics comes as Matt Crocker, the U.S. Soccer Federation's new sporting director, is evaluating the direction of the women's program following a semifinal defeat at the Olympics two years ago and a World Cup round-of-16 setback to Sweden almost two weeks ago in Melbourne.

Kilgore, who served on Andonovski's staff the past 18 months, will guide the four-time champions in friendlies against South Africa next month in Cincinnati and Chicago. According to one person close to the situation, she could remain in charge deep into the fall as the search for a permanent replacement takes shape.

Twila Kilgore has been named interim coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, replacing Vlatko Andonovski, who on Thursday announced his departure following the worst World Cup performance in program history.

“It’s imperative that we continue to evolve and innovate, and we are excited about the path that lies ahead,” Crocker said in a statement. “We understand the challenges and have engaged with stakeholders from various corners of our sport — players, coaches and other individuals within the soccer landscape. The insights and perspectives gathered during these discussions have been instrumental in shaping our forward-looking plan.”

The global coaching search is expected to include several candidates from World Cup teams. The top target, England's Sarina Wiegman, appears out of reach. She is under contract until 2025, and English FA chief executive Mark Bullingham told reporters Thursday that the governing body will seek to extend her deal.

On Sunday, in a battle of first-time finalists, England will play Spain in Sydney.

Another potential U.S. target is Australian Coach Tony Gustavsson, the top U.S. assistant under Jill Ellis on the 2019 championship squad. The Matildas qualified for the semifinals for the first time before losing to England on Wednesday.

The United States boasts the most successful program in women's soccer history, but as many countries have made developmental strides, the U.S. team has reached the championship game in just one of the past four major tournaments. Before this summer's performance, it had advanced to the semifinals in each of the eight World Cups and played for the title five times.

Andonovski finished with a 51-5-9 record during his four-year tenure but his team sputtered in the World Cup group stage, finishing second to the Netherlands, and lost to Sweden in a penalty-kick shootout.

"It's been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years," Andonovski said in a statement. "I'm very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward."

Andonovski’s contract was to expire at the end of this year. He is expected to interview for jobs in the NWSL, the U.S. pro circuit in which he won two championships and two coach of the year awards before accepting the national team position in 2019.

"Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women's program," Crocker said. "We're grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport."

Before joining Andonovski’s staff, Kilgore, 43, was as an assistant with the Houston Dash for two years. She also worked with youth national teams and spent 15 years in the college ranks as the head coach of UC Davis and assistant at Pepperdine.

After the South Africa matches, the U.S. team is expected to play two friendlies in the Oct. 23-31 international window and two between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5.