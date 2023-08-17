White Sox star Tim Anderson has suspension for fighting Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez reduced from six games to five

Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight on Aug. 5, when he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers. Anderson connected with a couple of punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.

Anderson will start serving the punishment Friday, when the White Sox open a three-game series at Colorado. Ramírez served two games after initially being suspended for three.

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson had his six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland’s All-Star infielder José Ramírez and triggering a benches-clearing brawl reduced to five games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following an appeal.

The fight started after Ramirez slid headfirst into second base between Anderson’s legs with an RBI double. He seemed upset by a hard tag and jumped to his feet. The two exchanged words, with Ramírez pointing in Anderson’s face as second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between them.

Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer’s stance. The players threw punches, with Ramírez connecting with a blind shot that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol also was suspended for one game.

In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias were fined an undisclosed amount.

Rays activate RHP Andrew Kittredge from 60-day injured list

The Tampa Bay Rays activated righthander Andrew Kittredge from the 60-day injured list Thursday and designated righthander Hector Perez for assignment.

Kittredge, 33, has not pitched since June 7, 2022, after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In six seasons with the Rays, the 2021 American League All-Star is 16-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 167 outings (15 starts).

Perez, 27, made his Rays debut Wednesday and gave up one run in a third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants. His only other major league appearance was in 2020 with the Blue Jays when he gave up two runs in 1⅔ innings.

Cubs’ RHP Marcus Stroman has rib cartilage fracture

Cubs righthander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return.

The new injury for Stroman, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 because of inflammation in his right hip, is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020.

Stroman was slated to come off the IL and start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he experienced some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto.

He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.

Blake Snell, Fernando Tatis Jr. help Padres steal show vs. Orioles

Blake Snell, the major league ERA leader, pitched six strong innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home in the seventh inning to electrify a sellout crowd at Petco Park as the Padres beat the Orioles, 5-2, late Wednesday night to take two of three from the best team in the AL.

Two batters after Trent Grisham homered to give the Padres a 4-2 lead, Tatis singled, stole second and took third on pitcher Cionel Perez’s throwing error.

With Juan Soto batting, the lefthanded Perez had his back turned and Tatis took a few steps, began jogging and then broke into a sprint to easily steal home.

Mookie Betts lifts Dodgers to 10th straight win

Mookie Betts went 3 for 4 and scored four runs, and the host Dodgers won their 10th in a row with a 7-1 victory over the Brewers late Wednesday night. The Dodgers benefitted from two catcher’s interference calls with J.D. Martinez at the plate both times that led to runs.

Freddie Freeman ended an 0-for-14 skid with a 3-for-5 performance and stellar defense.

Five of the Dodgers’ seven runs came with two outs. The Dodgers increased their NL West lead to 10 games over second-place San Francisco.

The NL Central-leading Brewers were limited to Mark Canha’s solo shot leading off the second.











