World Cup 2023: It hasn’t been easy or pretty, but England is on the doorstep of history

“It feels like we won it, but we didn’t win it,” coach Sarina Wiegman said after the Lionesses had prevailed, 3-1, Wednesday. “We just won this game.”

So beating Australia on its own turf Wednesday was an historic breakthrough for England’s women’s soccer team. But it didn’t come with a trophy.

Their previous two experiences in a World Cup semifinal were brutally painful. The 2015 loss to the Japanese when Laura Bassett put the ball into her own goal in the 92nd minute. And the 2019 defeat by the Americans after allowing only one goal in the tournament.

Getting to a World Cup final has been like conquering Everest for the country that invented the sport but has precious little hardware to show for it. The men’s only appearance came in 1966 when they won in extra time against the Germans in London.

Advertisement

The men have never won the European title, losing at home two years ago to Italy in a shootout after taking the lead in the second minute. The women finally did it last year at Wembley, beating the Germans in extra time.

But after that, they became the Limping Lionesses, hobbled by knee injuries. Leah Williamson, their captain and back line anchor, tore an ACL. So did forward Beth Mead, their top scorer. Fran Kirby, their attacking midfielder, also had knee surgery.

So when Ellen White, England’s all-time leading scorer, retired last summer, the team was left without much of its offensive oomph for the Cup. What her teammates did, as their country does during trying times, was to keep calm and carry on.

“Football is a team sport and it’s a team sport for a reason,” said captain Millie Bright, whose team has lost only one of its 38 matches under Wiegman’s direction.

Advertisement

“We almost have a squad behind the squad. Yes, we’ve had injuries. We’ve faced enormous challenges so far in this tournament. But we don’t use excuses. We like to get on with it and keep proving ourselves that we’re a great team.”

England has relied upon both its depth and what Walt Whitman called “the surly English pluck” to make its way the past month. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty.

The Lionesses edged Haiti’s newbies, 1-0, on Georgia Stanway’s penalty kick. They made an entire meal out of Lauren James’s sixth-minute goal against the Danes. They survived Nigeria in a shootout after 120 scoreless minutes in the Round of 16. They came from behind to beat Colombia in the quarters.

Only one match, the 6-1 drubbing of China, wasn’t a grinder.

“Anything that’s been thrown at us, we’ve shown our character, we’ve shown resilience, and we’ve found a way to deal with it,” said forward Chloe Kelly.

England lost midfielder Keira Walsh for the group finale after her knee injury against Denmark. It lost James, who’d scored three goals, to a two-match suspension after she spitefully stepped on a Nigerian defender’s backside.

But the Lionesses have found ways to muddle through and move on. For a few minutes in the semifinal, after the talismanic Sam Kerr scored a wondrous goal to bring Australia level after an hour, they seemed in danger of being denied yet again.

Then Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo struck 15 minutes apart, and England was in the championship match for the first time.

Advertisement

“Am I in the middle of a fairy tale or something?” marveled Wiegman, who took the Dutch to the 2019 final against the US.

Now comes Spain, which has been living its own fairy tale. La Roja, who never had reached the quarterfinals, took out the Netherlands in extra time, then beat Sweden in the 89th minute after just giving up the lead.

“We know how to suffer,” said forward Alba Redondo. “We always say that you have to believe until the end.”

The last time these two finalists met in the Euro quarters, England rallied with six minutes to play and won, 2-1, in extra time.

“[The Spanish] are fantastic,” said forward Rachel Daly. “They’re one of the best in the world for a reason.”

Just getting to the final in a 32-team field is an achievement.

“Every footballer’s dream is to play in a World Cup final,” said Walsh. “We made it happen.”

That’s what the coaches and players always say once they’ve reached the title bout. But when the referee blows her whistle Sunday in Sydney with the trophy within view, just getting there isn’t going to seem like enough.

Wiegman was there four years ago with the Netherlands, which beat Sweden in extra time in the semis to earn a date with the Americans. The Dutch played the reigning champions even for an hour, only to have everything collapse on them within eight minutes.

Advertisement

A silver medal isn’t a bad consolation prize, but it’s not the dream. It’s winning the Cup that brings immortality.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.