As dead dolphins wash ashore, Ukraine builds a case of ecocide against Russia

On the beach was a harbor porpoise. They are washing up dead in droves on the shores of the Black Sea.

As a light rain fell in the open field where the necropsy would take place, law enforcement officials, a representative of the local prosecutor’s office, and civilian witnesses gathered to watch.

ODESA, Ukraine — The victim, their cause of death unknown, was found along a stretch of beach near the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine early this summer.

“Dolphins are not only cute creatures,” Pavel Gol’din, 44, a doctor in zoology who specializes in marine mammal populations at the Ukrainian Scientific Center of Ecology of the Sea, said before the necropsy. “They are keystone creatures for the marine ecosystem. If dolphins are in a bad condition, then the entire ecosystem will be in a bad condition.”

And the dolphins in the Black Sea are in trouble.

Ukrainian officials say their plight speaks to the savage toll that Russia’s war is taking on marine life and the environment more broadly — something they want to document for prosecution.

Four specific acts — genocide, crimes against humanity, aggression, and war crimes — are recognized as international crimes. Ukraine would like to add a fifth — ecocide — and it is setting out to build its case against Russia. The autopsy of the porpoise was part of that effort.

“We right now are developing the strategy for the prosecution of environmental war crimes and ecocide,” said Maksym Popov, an adviser to the prosecutor general of Ukraine, who is specifically focused on environmental issues. “It’s not established yet.”

While people often refer to porpoises and dolphins interchangeably, they are distinct creatures that are both endangered.

The attempt to document and prosecute atrocities in Ukraine is a sprawling effort, and the government in Kyiv, the capital, is being assisted by experts from the United States, Britain, and the European Union. There are tens of thousands of registered war crimes under investigation, including the killing of innocents; the destruction of civilian infrastructure and whole towns; cases of kidnapping, torture, and rape; and the forcible deportation of men, women, and children.

Even with so much suffering to document, Ukraine’s atrocity advisory board has also dedicated resources to the investigation and prosecution of environmental crimes.

“The environment is often called the silent victim of war,” Popov said. Ukraine is trying to change that, since “the environment has no citizenship, no borders.”

In a sign of the importance that Ukraine is placing on the issue, President Volodymyr Zelensky has included “immediate protection of the environment” in the 10-point peace plan Ukraine hopes will provide a foundation for negotiations to end the war.

Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine’s minister of environmental protection and natural resources, said in an interview that environmental investigators had collected data related to more than 900 cases of dead dolphins. The figure includes those found on the shores of Ukraine, as well as Turkey and Bulgaria, which also border the Black Sea.

In one week in July, he said, 10 dolphins were found and are now being studied to determine how they died.

“This is a new challenge for wartime,” he said. “We can’t lose any information about environmental crimes.”

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, which sent trillions of gallons of polluted water down the Dnieper River and into the Black Sea, was the most serious blow to the environment in an already ecologically catastrophic war. But even before then, dolphins were dying at an alarming rate.

Russian warships menacing the southern coast of Ukraine in the Black Sea make constant use of acoustic sonar signals that scientists say can interfere with dolphins’ sense of direction, because they use their own natural sonar for echolocation.

Explosions, rocket launches, and low-flying Russian fighter jets only add to the cacophony traumatizing the dolphins, Gol’din said. But he cautioned that it was far too early to directly link the dolphin die-off to a single cause.

The Black Sea was also the site Thursday of a development in the war. A civilian cargo ship safely reached Turkish waters in the Black Sea after departing a day earlier from Odesa.

It was the first ship to enter the Black Sea from a Ukrainian port since Russia terminated an international grain deal last month that had allowed Black Sea shipments from Ukraine ports. Two days later, Russia warned that it would view any vessels traveling to and from Ukrainian ports as a potential military threat.

As of about 8 p.m. local time, the ship, the Joseph Schulte, had reached the waters off the coast of Turkey, according to the ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic. A container ship loaded with unspecified goods, it was flying a Hong Kong flag and is partly owned by China.

Zelensky called the ship’s passage “an important step toward restoring the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea,” in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Russia has not commented on the ship, which traveled through a corridor that Ukraine’s navy announced last week in the hopes of restoring some of the seaport traffic.