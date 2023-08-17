Ecuador voters get choice to shut down oil drilling in Amazon

The section of jungle on the ballot Sunday, part of Yasuní National Park, is one of the most ecologically rich places on Earth and home to Indigenous people who want no contact with outsiders. The vote comes as the planet swelters under record-breaking heat and scientists warn that the Amazon rainforest is dangerously close to a tipping point that could turn it into grasslands.

As the world faces twin ecological crises of climate change and ecosystem collapse, the vote will determine what one country’s citizens are willing to give up to protect the planet.

Should Ecuador continue drilling in one of the most biodiverse corners of the Amazon or should it keep the oil underground? On Sunday, its people will decide in a binding referendum that landed on the ballot after a decadelong fight by young activists.

Advertisement

But oil is Ecuador’s most important export and the government is campaigning for drilling to continue. According to official estimates, the country stands to lose $1.2 billion in revenue a year if the oil is left underground.

“It’s historic,” said Pedro Bermeo, one of the founding members of Yasunidos, the group behind the referendum. “We’re democratizing environmental politics.”

Adding to the tension in Ecuador is a worsening political and security crisis. The Sunday election was called in May after President Guillermo Lasso, facing impeachment proceedings, invoked his right to dissolve Congress. Then, last week, one of the presidential candidates, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated.

It’s unclear how the political turbulence will affect the referendum, but a recent survey by Comunicaliza, a polling firm based in Quito, the capital, suggested that 35 percent of voters want to stop the drilling, 10 percentage points more than those backing oil. Many said they were still undecided.

The vote is the culmination of a groundbreaking proposal suggested almost two decades ago when Rafael Correa, who was president of Ecuador at the time, tried to persuade wealthy nations to pay his country to keep the same oil field in Yasuní untouched. He asked for $3.6 billion, or half of the estimated value of the oil reserves.

Advertisement

Correa spent six years in a campaign to advance the proposal but never managed to persuade wealthy nations to pay. Many young Ecuadorians, though, were persuaded. When Correa announced that the proposal had failed and that drilling would begin, many started protesting.

The new organization, Yasunidos, recruited around 1,400 volunteers to walk the streets and knock on doors across the country. In a six-month whirlwind, they collected more than 757,000 signatures, almost 200,000 more than required to trigger a referendum.

Polls from around that time suggested that more than 90 percent of Ecuadorians would have voted to keep the oil underground. But the Correa administration created a task force to verify signatures and voided more than half of them.

So, Yasunidos started a decadelong legal struggle to get the referendum in front of voters. Finally, in May, the Supreme Court ordered the government to include the measure in the upcoming election.

The referendum also builds on work by Indigenous groups in Ecuador. In 2019, for example, after a court battle, a Waorani Indigenous community managed to block oil development on its land.