Russian media reports that US citizen of Russian origin was taken into custody on espionage charges

An American citizen originally from Russia has been taken into custody on charges of espionage by a Moscow court, according to Tass, the Russian state news agency.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement Thursday evening that it was aware of reports of charges against a U.S. citizen in Russia.

The man, Gene Spektor, had been serving a 3-1/2-year sentence for a bribery conviction in 2021, Tass said. In that case, he was accused of having given, in 2015 and 2016, 4 million rubles — or tens of thousands of dollars — to Anastasia Alekseeva, the assistant of the former deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, in the form of two holiday packages to Thailand and the Dominican Republic, according to Tass.