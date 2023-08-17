Russian media reports that US citizen of Russian origin was taken into custody on espionage charges

An American citizen originally from Russia has been taken into custody on charges of espionage by a Moscow court, according to Tass, the Russian state news agency.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement Thursday evening that it was aware of reports of charges against a U.S. citizen in Russia.
The man, Gene Spektor, had been serving a 3-1/2-year sentence for a bribery conviction in 2021, Tass said. In that case, he was accused of having given, in 2015 and 2016, 4 million rubles — or tens of thousands of dollars — to Anastasia Alekseeva, the assistant of the former deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, in the form of two holiday packages to Thailand and the Dominican Republic, according to Tass.
The original sentence was for four years, but, according to Interfax, the case was reheard and a new sentence of 3 1/2 years was handed down in 2022. The Tass report Thursday did not make clear whether he was still in prison.
The Tass report gave no details regarding the nature of the espionage charges brought against Spektor.
Spektor was born and raised in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, but later moved to the United States and became a U.S. citizen, according to Tass. Europe’s patent office lists Spektor as one of four inventors of an antibody designed for cancer treatment use. He was the chair of the board of directors of the Medpolymerprom Group of Companies, which specialized in drugs for cancer, according to his LinkedIn profile.