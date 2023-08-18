Netflix bidding farewell to DVD services

On Sept. 29, Netflix will take the final step in its online commitment by ending its DVD services. The plan, which costs $19.99 a month, will no longer exist, and those red envelopes will be a thing of the past.

Netflix began as a DVD rental-by-mail company in 1997. At the time, it seemed so convenient, waiting for discs to arrive instead of having to go all the way to the brick-and-mortar rental store. In 2007, the company began its gradual transition to streaming, and in 2013 it entered the original online content business in earnest with “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

As a farewell to its DVD-only customers, Netflix is going to send up to 10 discs to those members who sign up for the promotion by Aug. 29. Those discs will be selected from member queues. “You won’t know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox!” the company wrote in an email. “Don’t forget to review your queue and move your must-watch movies to the top. We wish you happy viewing and truly thank you for being part of our final season.”

You’re not meant to keep those discs, by the way. Customers will need to return them by Oct. 29.

