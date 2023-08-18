Massachusetts unemployment rate falls to new low

The state’s labor market became even tighter in July as unemployment fell to a new low and more workers left the labor force, the US Labor Department reported Friday.
Massachusetts’ jobless rate fell to 2.5 percent from the previous low in June of 2.6 percent. The labor force had about 5,000 fewer workers in July than in June, and nearly 29,000 fewer than a year ago.
Employers, meanwhile, accelerated hiring, boosting payrolls by 12,500 jobs last month after adding a revised 1,400 jobs in June. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector, education and health services, and the information sector led the gains.
Massachusetts’ job gains reflect a national economy that remains strong, despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates to squeeze out inflation. The US added 187,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department reported two weeks ago. The national unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.