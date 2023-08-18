Delta adds a touch of luster to otherwise quiet opening week at Logan’s expanded Terminal E

This week’s debut was a soft opening for a project that began five years ago and survived both a pandemic and budget cuts. A more festive official launch for the futuristic terminal will occur this fall. In case you somehow missed it, the exterior of the Terminal E extension resembles a ruby-red intergalactic spaceship (at least that’s one interpretation) and offers color to an otherwise monolithic gray airport.

The long-anticipated $640 million, 320,000-square-foot Terminal E expansion at Logan debuted this week, but unless you had an international flight leaving from one of the striking red structure’s four new gates, you’d have no idea that it is now open and operational.

A new, modern security checkpoint for Terminal E has yet to open (passengers are still using the current narrow TSA checkpoint), and concessions are still under construction. However, a duty-free shop at the entrance of the terminal expansion is open.

The only fanfare to be found this week in Terminal E was the grand opening of Delta Air Lines’s posh new Sky Club, a lounge for first and business-class passengers that hugs one side of the curvaceous building. Delta invited journalists to visit the lounge with a caveat added by Massport that photography be limited to Delta’s lounge. However, if you have an international flight, you are free to explore the massive, airy interior of the terminal with its soaring ceilings, multi-layered windows, and tucked-away seating areas firsthand.

Windows in Delta's Sky Lounge at Logan look out into the city. Handout

Delta, which runs more international routes out of Logan than any other airline, took advantage of Terminal E’s distinctive windows and contours in the design of its Sky Club. Located on the second level of the structure, the space has panoramic views of the city’s skyline. With a sinuous floor plan and sloping ceilings, the 21,000-square-foot lounge is a stark contrast to other business-class lounges located in Terminal E.

A doughnut painting in Delta's Sky One Lounge at Logan pays homage to Boston's favorite place for coffee. Handout

On the other side of the lounge, there are more windows offering clear views into the new terminal. It’s Delta’s third and largest lounge at Logan (the other two are located in Terminal A). It also has amenities the others are lacking, such as five private shower suites and six soundproof booths that allows passengers privacy when working or socializing. The latest Sky Club has seating for 420.

Aside from the snaking windows, the most striking feature in the lounge is the bar. It resembles an Art Deco tornado or a shape drawn by Frank Geary. According to Claude Roussel, managing director of Delta Sky Club, there is art from Boston artists throughout the lounge, including a painting of a box of doughnuts intended to pay homage to the city’s favorite iced coffee stop.

Delta's Sky Lounge in Terminal E at Logan features art from Boston artists. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Roussel said the inspiration for the interior design comes from Boston’s nautical history. He said the contours and materials are intended to give the feel of being on a classic sailing vessel. For food offerings, Roussel said the emphasis is on New England cuisine, including treats such as lobster rolls. There will also be offerings for international travelers who may not have a taste for clam chowder or Necco Wafers (Yes! Necco Wafers!).

If you have an international flight in your future, let the Terminal E exploration begin, and if you’re going first class on Delta, prepare to be wowed by the art, shower suites, and a bar that looks like a piece of sculpture topped by curtains of mesh champagne.

