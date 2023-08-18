Photos: Meet the attendees of the Provincetown Carnival

The parade began at 3 p.m., but the toys came to life hours before with spectators and paraders spotted in costume as early as noon. Some dressed as classic games like Twister and Barrel of Monkeys, others dressed as “Toy Story” characters Woody and Jessie. Not all theme interpretations were so literal, and others didn’t shy away from sparkle and color. Sequins, rainbows, glitter, and patent leather dominated other attendees’ wardrobes, so striking and vibrant as though to say: These toys are not going back in the box.

The toy box has tipped over on Provincetown’s Commercial Street for the 45th Annual Carnival Parade. Trolls, wind-up dolls, Legos, and flocks of Barbies and Kens roved the neighborhood on Thursday in the spirit of this year’s theme: Land of Toys.

Above: Parade revelers took part in the Provincetown Carnival Parade down Commercial Street.

Advertisement

Since 1978, the weeklong festivities have been a celebration of Provincetown’s queer community as well as an opportunity to welcome new members and allies. In addition to the parade, events have included pool parties, drag shows, dance parties, and even a kraken-themed carnival cruise. (Monsters, myths, and legends was last year’s theme.) According to the Provincetown Business Guild, more than 150,000 will take part this year, with many visitors coming from across the country.

Sue Shea, 63, Portsmouth, N.H.: “You can be whatever you want to be, no judging. The people make up the carnival. The carnival means friends to me.” Matthew Terry, 47, Albany, N.Y.: “It makes everybody smile, I don’t care how old you are, what color you are, what affiliation you are. It’s what gay culture should be. It’s just pure, unadulterated joy — and single-use plastic.” Chris Curatolo (left), 42, and Felipe Rocha, 25, Miami: “This is like a gay utopia,” said Rocha. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, what side of the world you come from. Everybody in PTown will welcome you, and you’ll find somebody like yourself.” × < >

“Provincetown is the poster child for ‘It’s OK to be gay,’” said Greg O’Brien, a 74-year-old Provincetown resident and owner of Howards End Guest House.

O’Brien noted the importance in the diverse range of attendees who frequent the carnival. “We saw straight families coming up the street with little kids. They might be thinking, ‘If I’ve got friends from school, or if I feel that way myself, it’s OK.’ Meanwhile in Florida and Texas, they’re telling you, ‘No, you can’t be. It’s bad. It’s wrong.’”

Amid government-issued restrictions and other challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, attendees said the carnival has become a chance to remind both visitors and locals that Provincetown is a safe haven.

Advertisement

“[The carnival] means more now than it used to because things are going so badly in parts of the country,” said Wayne Powell, 80, of Boston. “It’s a chance to let your hair down. … You don’t need to worry about saying the wrong thing or being too gay or being too trans.”

For many, the carnival is a place to return year after year. Thursday was 35-year-old Elitsa Zaimova’s 15th carnival; she flew all the way in from Bulgaria to take part. “You feel like you’re in a different universe,” Zaimova said, holding her 15-month-old daughter, Mila Miller, in her arms. “It reminds me that you can be whoever you want to be, even for a day. It reminds me of happiness.”

The Globe asked spectators and participants what the parade meant to them.





Glenn Hill, 71, Los Angeles: “This is community. In times like this, the carnival is bringing people together who normally do not mix. Provincetown is very magical.” Carlos Paris, 41, New York City: “When I came to this country, almost four years ago, I thought, ‘When I get my papers, I’m going to go out like a Miss Venezuela.’ So now, I’m here! I got my papers.” Pat Schindler, 74, Plymouth: “This is huge. It’s bigger I think,” Schindler said, comparing this year’s carnival to the years before the pandemic. Rick Perry, 67, Palm Springs, Calif.: “I think [the festival] is for everybody. It’s the way it should be.” John Nelson, 63, Pennsylvania: “I love the originality, I love to see what people come up with.” Patrick Evan, 68, Canada: “I’m afraid it’s turning very straight [Provincetown] which is kind of sad. Straight people have the whole world at their hands, but we only have a handful of places to go to. This is kind of our haven.” Amber LeMay, 67, Burlington, Vt.: “It’s just fun to be amongst people of like thoughts. You can’t do this everywhere in this country, be who I am today.” Manny Bueno, 44, Los Angeles: “Any excuse to wear heels and wear a costume. I love that it brings all walks of life. I love that there’s non-gay people and families, too. Left to right: Lucy McRae-Seataro, 20, Boston; Charlie McDonald, 20, Weymouth; Ella McRae-Seataro, 19, Boston: “I don’t get the opportunity to dress overly feminine as much as I usually want to," McDonald said. “So getting to come out here and do that means a lot.” Michael Flanagan, 63, New York City: “This is a great place for gay people if you want to feel safe. You don’t typically see this.” Kaspian Parker, 5, and his father, Geordie Parker, 39, Vancouver British Columbia: “I saw some Lego heads. I’m a big fan of Legos,” said Kaspian John Truzzolino (right), 63, Karl Broussard, 61, both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: and Provincetown. When John was asked what brings him back to the festival every year, he said, “Just being able to express who you are and not worry.” Elitsa Zaimova, 35, and her daughter, Mila Miller, 15 months, Bulgaria: “You feel like you’re in a different universe. It reminds me that you can be whoever you want to be, even for a day.” × < >

“ ‘It’s a chance to let your hair down. … You don’t need to worry about saying the wrong thing or being too gay or being too trans.’ Wayne Powell





Vincent Alban can be reached at vincent.alban@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @vincentalban1. Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.