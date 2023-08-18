| Photos |
Meet the attendees of the Provincetown Carnival
The toy box has tipped over on Provincetown’s Commercial Street for the 45th Annual Carnival Parade. Trolls, wind-up dolls, Legos, and flocks of Barbies and Kens roved the neighborhood on Thursday in the spirit of this year’s theme: Land of Toys.
The parade began at 3 p.m., but the toys came to life hours before with spectators and paraders spotted in costume as early as noon. Some dressed as classic games like Twister and Barrel of Monkeys, others dressed as “Toy Story” characters Woody and Jessie. Not all theme interpretations were so literal, and others didn’t shy away from sparkle and color. Sequins, rainbows, glitter, and patent leather dominated other attendees’ wardrobes, so striking and vibrant as though to say: These toys are not going back in the box.
Since 1978, the weeklong festivities have been a celebration of Provincetown’s queer community as well as an opportunity to welcome new members and allies. In addition to the parade, events have included pool parties, drag shows, dance parties, and even a kraken-themed carnival cruise. (Monsters, myths, and legends was last year’s theme.) According to the Provincetown Business Guild, more than 150,000 will take part this year, with many visitors coming from across the country.
“Provincetown is the poster child for ‘It’s OK to be gay,’” said Greg O’Brien, a 74-year-old Provincetown resident and owner of Howards End Guest House.
O’Brien noted the importance in the diverse range of attendees who frequent the carnival. “We saw straight families coming up the street with little kids. They might be thinking, ‘If I’ve got friends from school, or if I feel that way myself, it’s OK.’ Meanwhile in Florida and Texas, they’re telling you, ‘No, you can’t be. It’s bad. It’s wrong.’”
Amid government-issued restrictions and other challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, attendees said the carnival has become a chance to remind both visitors and locals that Provincetown is a safe haven.
“[The carnival] means more now than it used to because things are going so badly in parts of the country,” said Wayne Powell, 80, of Boston. “It’s a chance to let your hair down. … You don’t need to worry about saying the wrong thing or being too gay or being too trans.”
For many, the carnival is a place to return year after year. Thursday was 35-year-old Elitsa Zaimova’s 15th carnival; she flew all the way in from Bulgaria to take part. “You feel like you’re in a different universe,” Zaimova said, holding her 15-month-old daughter, Mila Miller, in her arms. “It reminds me that you can be whoever you want to be, even for a day. It reminds me of happiness.”
The Globe asked spectators and participants what the parade meant to them.
Vincent Alban can be reached at vincent.alban@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @vincentalban1. Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.