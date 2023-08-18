Easy fixes make for a quick update on a Maine summer house

1 District Eight spindle chairs with dark and light wood tones bridge the light wood furniture with the room’s prominent dark wood details. “The chairs make the mix seem effortless,” Pappas says.

To meet her clients’ quick turnaround time — they reached out last February and needed to be into the Falmouth Foreside, Maine, home by summer — Samantha Pappas concentrated on easy fixes to make the living room look more modern. She pared back the bones of the space by painting the walls and ceiling in Benjamin Moore’s White Dove so the existing wood elements and new furnishings would stand out. She also strategically incorporated color. “They like color but didn’t want it to be drenched, so I did pops,” Pappas says. Finally, she nodded to the coastal locale with breezy accents.

2 The yellow Blu Dot floor lamp is playful and attention-grabbing. “The eye focuses on it, then moves around picking up other subtler pops,” Pappas says.

3 Artwork by local artists Laurie Fisher, Julie Bowers Murphy, and Sarah Madeira Day provides fun color and a sense of place. Pappas also framed family photos that the clients sent before the move so they would feel immediately at home. A TV fills the chimney niche.

4 Bold, oversize RH pendants draw the eye up to highlight the vaulted ceilings. “They fill the voluminous space, but you can see through them so they don’t feel heavy,” Pappas says. “They have a powerful impact, but feel relaxed.”

5 Blue pillows made from embroidered Kelly Wearstler fabric pick up on the blue undertones of the fireplace stone, while striped pillows reference the sandy shades.

6 Organic materials and textures, such as caning, bring the outdoors in, while the green chair frames add color that echoes the landscape. “The airy caning pairs nicely with the solid walnut table,” Pappas points out.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.