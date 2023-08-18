Five things to do around Boston, Aug. 21-27

Test your luck in the annual Mass Audubon Duck Derby, in which 7,000 rubber duckies race from Buzzards Bay to the finish line along the Allens Pond shore. Beginning at 9 a.m., follow along the route as part of a staff-guided walk ($23, registration required), or sponsor a duck (starting at $10) for a chance at the $5,000 grand prize. Select your ducks by Thursday at massaudubon.org.

Friday

Club Cringe

Shudder through Mortified Live, at WBUR CitySpace. Listen as strangers reveal their most awkward adolescent writing through readings from their angst-ridden diaries or long-ago spurned love letters. For ages 18 and older. 7 p.m. Find tickets, $25, with discounts for students and members, at wbur.org.

Saturday

Islands Extravaganza

Immerse yourself in Caribbean culture, art, and celebration at the Boston Caribbean American Carnival’s 50th anniversary parade. Beginning in Roxbury on Martin Luther King Boulevard, masqueraders and bands will fill the streets. The procession ends at Dorchester’s Franklin Park, with a range of vendors and more musical performances. Free. cacab.org

Saturday

Kiev Comes to Boston

Celebrate Ukraine’s rich cultural heritage at the Boston Annual Ukrainian Festival. Learn more about the country through art exhibitions and family-friendly activities, and experience its food, fashion, traditional dances, music, and more. At BU Beach, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free; donations support fund-raising efforts for Ukraine. skyphilanthropy.org

Sunday

Restorative Dance

Experience Cambodian folk dance at the Angkor Dance Troupe performance, part of the Lowell Summer Music Series. The group is celebrating its 36th year since its founding in Lowell. Dedicated to not only dance, but also to preserving traditional Cambodian arts and culture for younger generations, the troupe aims to educate and entertain. At Boarding House Park. 6 p.m. Free. lowellsummermusic.org

