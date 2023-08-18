Readers share their thoughts on recent magazine stories

My dad wasn’t a fisherman but a photographer (“Cast Adrift,” June 18). He bought me a camera at an early age (12) and it charted the course of my life. William Kole’s piece takes me back 57 years. I’ve mourned the loss of my father for so many years. The author provided me with a wonderful connection to what was lost. I can’t thank him enough.

Wenham





On Father’s Day, I was thinking about my father, who had passed almost 20 years ago. How I wished I had spent more time talking to him when his time left was short. I read Mr. Kole’s article about remembering his dad and I thought, This is what many sons do on this day — they remember their fathers. It is more special for the many who now have had a lot of time to think about their dads. For me, the article wasn’t about fly-fishing, but about being a son, being a father.

Dan Gallanar

Ipswich





Grief never leaves and always finds you when least expected. There are books and studies on stages of it but loss is personal, and not textbook. Wishing William and all families who are experiencing grief to take it one day at a time and accept it isn’t something we work through — it is something we learn to live. That is the highest respect we can show our loved ones, both still here and gone.

Bob Mierzwinski

Norton





Believe it or not, some day, sooner or later, that grief will let go of you. And you will let go of it. I spent many years grappling with grief. One day, it simply stopped. And my life was returned to me. Go easy on yourself.

tincan25

“Come fish with me tomorrow.” If my dad had been the kind of dad who could have said that to me, would I have been the kind of son who could have said “yes”? I think about that surprisingly often when I’m out on the water, fly rod in hand, wishing for another chance at so many things. I don’t know who was luckier, the author or his dad. It’s an unfathomable loss. Still, in some ways, I envy him that grief.

spiers

Time Travels

I particularly enjoyed Will Dowd’s Connections about his father and family history (“The Never-Ending Case,” June 18). My mother, who died in 1974, was an avid amateur genealogist. It was her passion and she did her work in a time before computers were even available. She talked of her family finds as if she knew them personally. She also talked of the “cousins” she met through the hobby, communicating by mail. After she died, “Cousin Floyd” came by our house on his way back from living in South America. They never got a chance to meet in person but had a family connection.

Alan Rohwer

Boxborough





A good place to start is the American Ancestors/New England Historic Genealogical Society. They have many links to databases and other sources of information, much of it online. They offer many online services including free chat with a genealogist and the ability to hire a genealogist for a day or researchers for longer time periods. They frequently offer free webinars on topics pertinent to searching for one’s ancestors.

Dr.M

Good for [the author’s] father! Researching family history is endlessly interesting and intellectually stimulating. Nothing can beat that 3 a.m. thrill when you find that one record that solves an ancient mystery. And the satisfaction that, in some way, you are paying tribute to your forebears.

readandlearn

Questionable Condition

While I appreciate Miss Conduct’s response to the writer with the awkward sister-in-law, please consider that there might indeed be something more going on (“Out of Step,” June 18). Years ago while cleaning out our parents’ home, my sister-in-law was driving me crazy, moving items I’d put in a certain place, asking the same questions, and other annoyances. My brother (her husband) took me aside and explained she was likely in the early stages of dementia. This could be what’s going on with “Cheryl.” Perhaps everyone is ignoring the behavior when medical intervention, support, and resources are what’s needed.

Marion Bilotta Case

Cambridge





I wouldn’t jump to conclusions about diagnoses, but what’s interesting to me — and I see it in my social groups — is that both things happen as we get older: We repeat ourselves or don’t handle group settings as well PLUS we are more easily annoyed and impatient with others.

BeeJayDee

Has she always been this way? There are people who are “conversational narcissists.” I have a neighbor who’s sweet and good-hearted but also tells the same story over and over, interrupts, and constantly switches the focus back to herself. I try to limit my exposure and appreciate the good things about her. Don’t take it personally.

phatalistic

Water Ways

I enjoyed “Your Summer Beach Bag” (June 25) — but as a shellfish biologist with 45 years in the field, was disappointed to see the article illustrated with Japanese littleneck clams and a lion’s paw scallop, when it would have been just as easy to use a local quahog, steamer, or bay scallop. One would have to travel thousands of miles or to a shell shop to find the ones pictured.

Sandra E. Shumway

Groton, Connecticut





Thank for remembering that wheelchair users like the beach, too! As a WC user, I appreciate that [the article] included info re: beach wheelchairs and accessibility, so that people like me can enjoy being at the water.

Light123

Complicated Case

I remember in the 1980s when the BPD began stressing “community policing” (“Blue Shift,” July 9). The pushback the from rank and file was immediate, and immense.... Fast-forward to now. Few, if any, of those initiatives have come to fruition. I’m not sure the culture of the BPD will change until the current roster retires. All the recent police scandals only highlight the lack of oversight from political leaders and the lack of responsibility too many officers show. Good luck to the commissioner. He’s going to need it.

Swan Man

Michael Cox is the person for the job. He does need a stronger team. He does need to let Boston meet him, speak to him, believe in his leadership. The department doesn’t have a clear mission statement or values statement. “Community policing” is too vague. Letting the department determine its own definition of mission and values sends an important message of pride and identity. There are good people on the department. Empower them.

TBGReader

I’d like to add the following statistic to Neil Gross’s piece: Eugene, Oregon’s mental health team answered 24,000 calls in 2019 (an average of six per day) and needed police backup only 150 times in a population of 173,000. My conclusion: The police and the public they serve will benefit from mental health backup when dealing with those in crisis.

Michael Wyson

Waltham

