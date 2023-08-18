For sale: Homes in communities that use some renewable power

CONDO FEE $607 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $865,000 in 2018

PROS Across from Linden Park in Brookline Village (with a Walk Score of 97), this renovated third-floor unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, central air, and a private roof deck. Right of the entry (and past a half bath with laundry), the living room features a gas fireplace, built-in shelves, and a spacious, stylish bath nearby. On the other side of the breakfast bar, the eat-in kitchen has quartz counters, stainless farmhouse sink and appliances, and a vented range hood. Left of the entryway are three bedrooms: one with a decorative fireplace, another with a small balcony. The condo fee includes heat and hot water, and Brookline’s Green Electricity program defaults to at least 90 percent renewables. CONS Small third bedroom; no deeded parking.

The living room of 13 Linden Street #6, Brookline Handout

Adam Geragosian, Compass, 978-729-1842, adamg@compass.com

$1,100,000

37 SHERWOOD ROAD / MELROSE

37 Sherwood Road, Melrose Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,432

LOT SIZE 0.25 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1959

PROS This oversized 1939 brick-and-clapboard Cape sits on a corner lot near Bellevue Golf Club, and residents receive discounted, greener electricity through Melrose Community Power. Right of the entryway is a living room with fireplace and hardwood floors (found throughout). Nearby, there’s a heated sunroom and an office with knotty pine walls and built-in bookshelves. Left of the entry hall, the dining room with striped wallpaper and china cabinet leads to a kitchen with granite counters and nearby powder room. Upstairs, four bedrooms—the largest with a walk-in closet; some with cozy alcoves—share an updated bath with brass fixtures and double vanity. The basement has a family room, plus laundry and garage access. CONS No central air.

The living room of 37 Sherwood Road, Melrose. Handout

Lisa Howitt, Century 21 Tradition, 617-957-0521, lisahowitt@comcast.net

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.