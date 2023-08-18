scorecardresearch Skip to main content
For sale: Homes in communities that use some renewable power

With green municipal aggregation, Brookline and Melrose secure stable electric rates with extra renewable power in the mix.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated August 18, 2023, 29 minutes ago
13 Linden Street #6, BrooklineHandout

$945,000

13 LINDEN STREET #6 / BROOKLINE

SQUARE FEET 1,080

CONDO FEE $607 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $865,000 in 2018

PROS Across from Linden Park in Brookline Village (with a Walk Score of 97), this renovated third-floor unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, central air, and a private roof deck. Right of the entry (and past a half bath with laundry), the living room features a gas fireplace, built-in shelves, and a spacious, stylish bath nearby. On the other side of the breakfast bar, the eat-in kitchen has quartz counters, stainless farmhouse sink and appliances, and a vented range hood. Left of the entryway are three bedrooms: one with a decorative fireplace, another with a small balcony. The condo fee includes heat and hot water, and Brookline’s Green Electricity program defaults to at least 90 percent renewables. CONS Small third bedroom; no deeded parking.

The living room of 13 Linden Street #6, BrooklineHandout

Adam Geragosian, Compass, 978-729-1842, adamg@compass.com

$1,100,000

37 SHERWOOD ROAD / MELROSE

37 Sherwood Road, MelroseHandout

SQUARE FEET 2,432

LOT SIZE 0.25 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1959

PROS This oversized 1939 brick-and-clapboard Cape sits on a corner lot near Bellevue Golf Club, and residents receive discounted, greener electricity through Melrose Community Power. Right of the entryway is a living room with fireplace and hardwood floors (found throughout). Nearby, there’s a heated sunroom and an office with knotty pine walls and built-in bookshelves. Left of the entry hall, the dining room with striped wallpaper and china cabinet leads to a kitchen with granite counters and nearby powder room. Upstairs, four bedrooms—the largest with a walk-in closet; some with cozy alcoves—share an updated bath with brass fixtures and double vanity. The basement has a family room, plus laundry and garage access. CONS No central air.

The living room of 37 Sherwood Road, Melrose.Handout

Lisa Howitt, Century 21 Tradition, 617-957-0521, lisahowitt@comcast.net

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

