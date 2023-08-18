Why I always look down when I walk on the beach

Ambling slowly, the man looked down at the sand. He stopped, bent down, picked something up, and put it in a plastic bag. Then he continued on, gazing downward, stooping, repeating the process. Curious, I approached him.

I spotted the man on a beach in Gloucester a year ago. A big guy with a long, gray beard, he wore a faded jean jacket with a Harley-Davidson logo on the back. But it wasn’t his appearance that caught my attention — it was his manner of walking. He was clearly looking for something.

“Beach glass. Once you start, you can’t stop,” he said, before going on his way.

Advertisement

Looking around, I noticed more people doing the same — men and women of various ages, and children, too, all looking down. I asked a teenaged girl the same question and got the same answer.

As a lifelong New Englander and beach walker, I’m familiar with beach glass, those shards of colored glass tossed up by the tide, tumbled smooth by the constant churning of the waves. But until that morning, I’d never seen clusters of people so focused on a search for something so simple. With the sun gleaming and a breeze flowing, I decided to join them.

Scanning the sand for glints of color among pebbles and broken shells, I picked up pieces of glass weathered by the ocean and time. Without a bag on hand, I tucked the glass into the pockets of my shorts and continued.

There seemed to be no competitiveness among this group of random hunters, just a silent search, a togetherness in our mutual endeavor. Our names unknown to each other, we were brought together by the sea and what it kicked up.

At home, I emptied my pockets of the sea glass — a mishmash of various shapes and sizes. I liked the colors, the minty greens and muted browns, and once-clear glass now a frosty white. I placed my newfound treasure in a mason jar and displayed it on a bookshelf. When the weekend came, I returned to Gloucester to join my new tribe, collecting more beach glass. But one week after that, a setback caused me to put my new hobby on hold.

Advertisement

Losing my footing on a stairway, I tripped, fell, and fractured my hip. After surgery, with the help of crutches and physical therapy, I walked a little bit more each day, always on city sidewalks. The beach, with its uneven surface, no longer held any interest for me. I spent the remainder of the summer with my books and taking drives along the shore with my sweetheart. My fellow hunters would have to continue the search without me, at least for awhile.

My sister became one of the sea glass hunters after she retired from teaching and moved to Gloucester. Getting creative, she turns her finds into Christmas ornaments, giving them as gifts. Last year, I was a lucky recipient.

Other collectors design and create jewelry from sea glass. And other artists frame their found pieces along with driftwood and shells and beer bottle caps, creating montages sold in art galleries. Me, I’m happy just filling my mason jar.

After my hip healed and my crutches were long gone, I returned to the beach, jubilant on a sunny day, plastic bag in tow. With my fellow collectors scanning the length of the beach, I delighted in finding a couple of rarer beach glass colors — a chunk of cobalt blue, a sliver of ruby red. Slipping those into the bag, I hoped the others had such luck.

Advertisement

We are a club of sorts, open to all, bikers and teachers and children and women and men, young and old, membership free.

I haven’t seen the Harley guy on the beach, but I know he’s out there. Belonging to the same club and all, I’ll see him again. I know it, because once you start, you cannot stop.

Brenda McDonald is a writer in Melrose. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. TELL YOUR STORY. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.