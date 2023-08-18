6 key takeaways from the 1st Congressional District debate in R.I.

My colleagues Ed Fitzpatrick and Steph Machado did an excellent job trying to find areas where the candidates have differences of opinion, so you should make sure you watch the debate here and then share it with your friends.

It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks for the Democratic candidates seeking to represent Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, and Thursday marked the first of several key debates ahead of the Sept. 5 primary.

If nothing else, make sure you watch the section of the debate where the candidates said who they would vote for if they couldn’t vote for themselves.

Democratic candidates in R.I.'s 1st Congressional District race are asked, "Who would you vote for?" Share During an Aug. 17, 2023 debate at Roger Williams University, Democratic candidates in RI's 1st Congressional District race are asked, "Who would you vote for?"

Here a few of my takeaways from Thursday’s debate.

There are too many candidates

Stephanie Beauté, Walter Berbrick, state Representative Stephen Casey, Providence Councilman John Goncalves, and state Senator Ana Quezada each occasionally had something thoughtful to offer on Thursday night, but they’re competing for fifth or sixth place in a Democratic primary that will send only one winner to the general election. They don’t offer dramatic differences of opinion or experience from the frontrunners – Casey’s very moderate positions being the possible exception – but every minute where they are pontificating on stage is a minute where the person voters are going to elect to Congress isn’t being thoroughly vetted.

The biggest loser in this race is the media – including The Globe – for not paying for public polling that could have narrowed the number of participants in these debates.

Matos and Regunberg passed their tests

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and former state representative Aaron Regunberg are the most scrutinized candidates in the field (Matos for a nomination paper signature scandal and Regunberg for having the support of a Super PAC funded by his father-in-law ), and both campaigns likely left Thursday’s debate feeling like they dodged any major blunders.

Matos took responsibility for her campaign hiring a vendor who submitted signatures of dead people, and Regunberg’s “you can’t control what your in-laws do” quip generated chuckles from the crowd. Their opponents might need to refine their critiques in these final couple of weeks before the primary.

Matos targeted Don Carlson and Gabe Amo

Either Matos is seeing something in her private polling that she doesn’t like about renewable energy investor Don Carlson and former White House aide Gabe Amo, or she wanted to blow off a little steam on the two opponents who have been most critical about her nomination paper issues. Matos accused Carlson of attacking her integrity (even though he repeatedly claimed he wasn’t) and went after Amo for his former job as a lobbyist for Home Depot. Neither punch landed clean, but that could be a sign of things to come down the stretch from the lieutenant governor.

The candidate you want to hear more from

State Senator Sandra Cano has flown under the radar in this race, but she’s racking up endorsements – including the support of both of the state’s teachers’ unions and the United Nurses and Allied Professionals – and appears to be gaining ground on the field. Still, she occasionally gets lost amid the big crowd on stage.With a couple of televised debates on the horizon, she may need to rethink her strategy in order to leave voters with a lasting memory about her campaign. As the current chair of the Senate Education Committee, she should own the school space.

They’re not all the same

It’s true that the voters in the First District are likely to send a left-of-center-leaning Democrat to Congress, but that doesn’t mean they have the same exact positions on every issue. Matos, for example, said she wouldn’t like to see the federal government do away with a standardized testing requirement for all public school students in grades three through eight, while Regunberg and Cano would like to revisit that mandate. When it comes to their No. 1 issue, the top-tier candidates each offered different views: Matos said enacting an assault-style weapons ban; Regunberg said taking on corporate power; Cano said protecting democracy; Carlson said climate change; and Amo said protecting seniors and investing in the care economy.

David Cicilline was the winner

If the former congressman and current head of the Rhode Island Foundation is ever feeling down about himself, he might want to listen back to this debate for all the praise he received from the Democrats seeking to replace him. The candidates know Cicilline was beloved in the district, so most of them refused to offer any area of disagreement with the former congressman. Quezada even called Cicilline her political role model.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.