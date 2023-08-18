After Friday’s chaotic skies, calmer weather is on the way for the weekend

As I write this the National Weather Service is investigating any possible tornadoes from this morning. Forecasters already confirmed at least one apiece in Southeastern Massachusetts and central Rhode Island.

Tornado warnings, which have seemingly become common, accompanied torrential downpours that led to flash flooding. Over an inch of rain fell at Logan Airport, putting this summer in the top 10 wettest ever, with over 17 inches of precipitation since June 1. We are still behind 2021 which was wetter from June to all of August.

It certainly been an active summer of weather across New England and for that matter, much of the country. Friday started with a bang as more severe weather rolled through the area.

In places where it looks like a tornado did touch down, a team will go to the area and assess the damage. They look at how the damage occurred to determine if it was a tornado or just thunderstorm winds.

The blue area over the northeast represents unusually low heights which are created when anomalous cold air at upper levels of the atmosphere is present. Tropical Tidbits

The reason for all the wild and wet weather is the jet stream. Typically in the summer, the fastest flow of air up at roughly between 18,000-30,000 feet tends to slow down and move into Canada. In the warmer months, there’s often not a big contrast in temperature across the continental United States.

However this year we’ve seen unusually cold air at high levels of the atmosphere. When you heat the ground with the strong summer sunshine the air then rises into that cold air and creates unsettled weather.

Depending on the exact configuration, we can see everything from just some heavy downpours to severe weather.

The pattern has been surprisingly resilient and keeps reestablishing itself. It’s been doing so since June. It’s hard to believe but back in the spring we were actually drier than average for a little while.

Other parts of the country are also experiencing an unusual summer of weather. There is of course a tropical storm watch posted for Southern California, the first such watch ever recorded. The middle of the country is having more extreme heat and that heat is forecast to continue through the end of the month.

Hurricane Hilary is going to bring torrential rain to Southern California this weekend. National Hurricane Center

More immediately, a cold front will pass through the area Friday evening. There could be a few more showers and thunderstorms as this boundary moves offshore.

I don’t expect the activity to be as widespread or as severe as Friday morning although it is still possible a couple of elements could reach that level.

There could be a shower or thunderstorm early this evening before clearing takes place. WeatherBELL

The weekend is looking much calmer, with a blend of clouds and sunshine for Saturday as temperatures reach into the 70s. Humidity levels will be noticeably lower and the air will be comfortable — it’s one of those weekends where you can probably keep the windows open at night. If you’re in the lakes or mountain region of Northern New England there could be a little pop-up shower in the afternoon on Saturday.

Dew points in the '50s will be common Saturday morning. WeatherBell

Sunday is a nice beach day with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Humidity levels will start to creep up a little bit but it won’t be oppressive.

Monday is quite warm and a bit humid with temperatures well into the 80s. Another system will push through and turn it dryer and cooler for the second half of next week, when temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80.