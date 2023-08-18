Amherst-Pelham superintendent resigns amid middle school investigation

In a statement sent to the district community, Morris, the school committee and the superintendency union said they mutually agreed to end his tenure. The change, they wrote, is “not due to any wrongdoing on Mike’s part.”

Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools Superintendent Michael Morris is stepping down amid an outside investigation into the treatment of transgender students at the district’s middle school.

Morris’s departure at the end of the month coincides as students return to school Aug. 30. In the statement, the group said Morris will continue to run day-to-day operations until he leaves and will “remain available to assist the district in any way requested by his successor.”

“The last seven years have seen many successes in our three school districts, such as the creation of the Caminantes Dual Language Program and success of the current School Building Project in the Amherst Public Schools; the stabilization of a dire budget situation and increased student enrollment in Pelham; the effective change in start times to align with research for Regional School students; and increased diversity of staff across all districts,” the group said in the statement.

Morris’s departure comes amid an investigation launched in April following reports that three counselors at Amherst Regional Middle School allegedly misgendered students on purpose, failed to support students who faced gender-based bullying or harassment, and expressed religious beliefs in conversations with students and staff.

One parent told The Graphic, Amherst Regional High School’s student newspaper that broke the news, that she had raised concerns about the counselor and overall school climate for more than a year before she filed a Title IX complaint in April. Morris told the Globe in May that he received a complaint in April from a family to investigate staff members at Amherst Regional Middle School, and then worked with the district’s Title IX officer on April 14 to “secure an outside attorney” who specializes in Title IX Investigations.

In May, the Amherst-Pelham Education Association voted no confidence in Morris. The union asked the School Committee to conduct its own investigation into him, alleging he failed to promptly address complaints of anti-LGBTQ+ actions by some district staff members. Days before the vote, Morris announced he was going on medical leave. He returned to the district last month.

“We wish Dr. Michael Morris the best in his next endeavors,” said Chris Herland, president of the Amherst-Pelham Education Association. “We welcome any further investigations that are warranted once the results of the Title IX investigation come to light.”

Additionally, the Amherst-Pelham Education Association voted no confidence in Doreen Cunningham, the district’s assistant superintendent for diversity, equity, and human resources, and demanded her resignation because of other concerns which include allegations of unethical hiring practices and claims that she created a “toxic” work environment. Cunningham was placed on leave in May by then-Acting Superintendent Douglas Slaughter, who said in a message to the district that Cunningham was being placed on leave “pending the conclusion of the current Title IX investigation.”

Cunningham in July filed a state employee discrimination complaint against the district, claiming she was given “no basis” for being put on leave.

Earlier this month, Lamikco Magee, an educator in the district and the former president of the Amherst-Pelham Education Association until her term finished at the end of June, also filed a discrimination complaint, claiming district leaders discriminated against her based on her race and sex, as well as retaliated against her.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her @adriarwatson.