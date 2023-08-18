At a Brockton home for young mothers, bed bugs became a months-long ordeal

Yet through July, Santiago and three other young mothers living at Ruth House said they saw bed bugs and found bites on their bodies, despite dozens of complaints and several extermination efforts. The problem was so significant one of Santiago’s former foster parents, Jenn McNary, of Saugus, filed a complaint in June against the Brockton home with the Department of Children and Families.

Within days of the 17-year-old’s arrival this March at the Brockton home for young mothers, she sent her social worker with the Department of Children and Families pictures of the pest and the text, “for real get me outta here.”

Madison Santiago said the first bed bug appeared the night she arrived at Ruth House, crawling on the bed by the head of her then-3-month-old son.

Ascentria Care Alliance, the large New England health care provider that runs Ruth House, documented extensive efforts as far back as December to get control of the recurring bed bug problem. A July extermination finally appears to have been effective, but residents say another pest, mice, are now leaving droppings in their dresser drawers and bites in their food.

Experts say their story speaks to a larger issue: Places designed to provide safe spaces for the state’s most vulnerable sometimes struggle to offer a clean environment. Such conditions are not uncommon, said Kelly Turley, associate director for the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless.

“Unresolved poor conditions in shelters and temporary housing situations can be discouraging, overwhelming, and disempowering,” she said.

Madison Santiago and Ashley Rodriguez were plagued by bed bugs and other pests in recent months while staying at the shelter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ruth House, founded 25 years ago, houses pregnant women and young mothers ages 13 to 22 who need shelter due to “abuse, neglect, addiction, or other extraordinary circumstances,” according to state documents. Some there are teenagers still in the state’s child welfare system. Santiago has been a foster child since she was 13. Others are escaping domestic violence.

Stephanie McCarthy, vice president of children and family services for Ascentria, said the company responds to resident complaints quickly.

“We take any concern that comes about from any of our clients seriously,” she said.

Ruth House also proactively has a contractor check for pests monthly and has implemented additional precautions, including requiring residents to change and put their clothes in a dryer when they return to the home.

Ascentria spent more than $9,000 in pest control expenses since December to address bed bugs, termites, and rodents at Ruth House, according to receipts the nonprofit shared. They document bed bug treatments on at least seven occasions from Dec. 27 to July 21, including three in March. The most recent visit was Aug. 9, when Terminix treated the house and laid traps after finding signs of rats and mice.

DCF confirmed receiving a 51A, a complaint alleging abuse or neglect of children, about Ruth House this year, and did not allow the home to receive new residents while it investigated. The department said it cannot discuss the outcome of an investigation, but McCarthy, of Ascentria, said the complaint was not substantiated.

“It is pretty common,” for there to be pests at congregate housing, said Jonathan Boyar, owner and principal entomologist at Ecologic Entomology, a Boston pest management company. “A lot of times these places, these shelters don’t have a lot of resources to deal with the problem.”

It isn’t shocking that the bed bugs persisted despite the extermination efforts, which Boyer said aren’t always 100 percent effective.

Cesia Sanchez, director of housing programs at Casa Myrna, which runs two residential facilities in Boston, including one for domestic violence victims and their children, said years ago those shelters tried exterminations that never seemed to solve their bed bug problems. Getting new mattresses with plastic sheaths and replacing wood bed frames with metal ones made a big difference, she said, and helped kept the nighttime pests away.

“It’s not perfect,” she said, acknowledging that mice continue to be a problem, “but at least we’re trying to maintain something.”

Ruth House also adopted bedding less attractive to the bugs, McCarthy said.

Women stay at Ruth House an average of six to nine months, she said. Turnover means opportunities for new arrivals to bring bugs with them, though programs like Ruth House do intake interviews and have cleaning regimens to prevent pests from hitchhiking in. Congregate homes must have strict rules about how food is stored and where it is eaten as part of an ongoing effort to keep pests away, experts said.

Ruth House is part of the state’s Young Parent Living Program, which offers 143 beds at 12 locations statewide for mothers in need. Though funded through DCF and the Department of Transitional Assistance, the homes are licensed by state Department of Early Education and Care. If a facility doesn’t respond appropriately to a pest problem, it can be cited, an EEC spokesperson said. The department did not cite any of the Young Parent Living Program facilities for non-compliance this year or in 2022.

Both DCF’s contract with congregate care providers and the state’s sanitary code put the onus of maintaining a clean property on the building’s owners, according to state records.

While bed bugs typically do not carry diseases, the experience of living with them can traumatizing.

“It’s very mentally and emotionally exhausting,” said Ashley Rodriguez, 20, who said she complained to staff about bed bugs and mice more than a dozen times since arriving at Ruth House in April. “Their responses are ‘if you don’t like it, you can leave.’”

Residents at Ruth House say the pest problem is compounded by staff blaming them.

McCarthy did not confirm or deny that Ruth House staff have accused the women of being the source of the problem, but said blaming women struggling to recover from traumatic experiences was not appropriate.

“That should not be the answer and that’s not our practice at our agency in working with clients at all,” she said.

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.