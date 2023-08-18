Boston man arrested in connection to July shooting in Roxbury

A Boston man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Roxbury last month, police said.
Xavier Pena-Guerrero, 21, of Boston was arrested in Dorchester and charged with murder and unlawful gun possession, police said.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 30, a person was shot at the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets, police said. Moises Ortiz-Santiago, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Just three hours earlier, another man was shot in Roxbury in an unrelated incident. Around 11:30 p.m. that night, a third man was shot in Dorchester.
The morning after the shooting, mourners placed candles and flowers on the sidewalk in memory of Ortiz-Santiago. A woman said he was a sweet, kind man, adored by everyone.
“He was the purest soul there ever was,” she said. “He put everyone else before himself.”
