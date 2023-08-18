Boston man arrested in connection to July shooting in Roxbury

A Boston man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Roxbury last month, police said.

Xavier Pena-Guerrero, 21, of Boston was arrested in Dorchester and charged with murder and unlawful gun possession, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 30, a person was shot at the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets, police said. Moises Ortiz-Santiago, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.