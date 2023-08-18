Boston man indicted on hate crime charges for alleged anti-Asian attack in Manhattan

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 23, Jensen allegedly approached a husband and wife, who were both of Korean descent, waiting on a sidewalk in Koreatown for an Uber ride and hurled several racist anti-Chinese remarks at them, according to the district attorney’s office.

Marc Jensen, a 33-year-old Seaport resident, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

A Boston man was indicted on hate crime charges for an alleged attack against an Asian couple in New York City’s Koreatown in May, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said this week.

As the couple, both 39 at the time, attempted to enter their Uber, Jensen “proceeded to yell at the wife and spit on her face before pulling her husband out of the car and assaulting him,” the office alleged. Prosecutors said the husband sustained bruising and a large cut to his knee, “substantial pain to his elbow,” and a forehead laceration.

“As alleged, Marc Jensen spewed hateful anti-Chinese remarks before physically attacking this couple as they waited to turn in after a dinner out in Manhattan,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg. “My office’s dedicated and specially trained hate crimes prosecutors will continue to investigate incidents of hate and bias in our communities. My thoughts are with the victims of this attack.”

After receiving a Crime Stoppers tip and investigating the incident, police arrested Jensen on July 10, officials said. He was arraigned Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court and pleaded not guilty, according to court records. He is due back in court on Oct. 17, records show.

Last year, the New York Police Department reported 83 hate crimes against Asian individuals, leading to 67 arrests. As of late June, it had reported 22 anti-Asian hate crime incidents involving 18 arrests this year.

