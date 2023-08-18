Business leaders, some officials advocate plan to clear Mass and Cass, open recovery campus at Widett Circle

Proponents say Widett Circle, a 24-acre industrial area the MBTA bought in April and plans to convert into a railyard, is an ideal site for the project because of its ample space and relative isolation from the rest of the city. If built, the recovery campus would operate for three or four years until the city reopens its addiction treatment center on Long Island in Boston Harbor.

The plan, led by the South End Forum and the Newmarket Business Improvement District, would relocate the area’s approximately 200 homeless individuals to a temporary 5- to 7-acre complex of pallet houses, quickly built wooden structures, where they would receive drug rehabilitation and mental health support.

Some local leaders have expressed support for a new proposal to close the open-air drug market in the area known as Mass and Cass and open a municipal recovery campus at nearby Widett Circle.

The proposal also calls for increased law enforcement and a strengthened tent ban in an attempt to remove drug activity from the Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue area altogether.

“We eagerly support the proposal,” said Cheryl Schondek, COO of the Greater Boston Food Bank, at a press conference the organization hosted Friday.

The food bank, which is located on South Bay Avenue near Atkinson Street, a hub for drug activity, currently spends nearly $750,000 annually on safety measures for its building and personnel, Schondek said.

“That could be spent on providing healthy meals to those we serve in the Commonwealth,” she said. “Our ongoing wish is very simple: people be treated with dignity and respect ... while our employees and partners are provided with a safe passage as they conduct their essential work.”

Several homelessness advocacy organizations expressed interest in learning more about the plan’s details.

The proposal “sounds interesting” and its components “have some good potential,” like its emphasis on low-threshold housing and planned zones for people in different stages of recovery, said Joyce Tavon, CEO of the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance.

“I’d really be interested in learning more about the details,” Tavon said.

“We support every effort that helps improve the situation at Mass and Cass,” said Barbara Trevisan, vice president of marketing and communications for the homelessness support organization Pine Street Inn, in an emailed statement. “We haven’t read the proposal in detail, but we look forward to learning more about the plan.”

Sarah Porter, executive director of the addiction-services organization Victory Programs, told the Globe Thursday that she wasn’t familiar with the proposal, but she would be “into having a conversation” about it.

Business leaders in the neighborhood affirmed their support for the plan at the press conference, citing untenable conditions around the notorious few blocks.

“Right now, it’s insanity,” said Linda Zablocki, president of the Andrew Square Civic Association. “This program would certainly help right away — we can’t wait five years.”

“Every single day, more people pour in and we need to stop this cycle and address the root cause,” said Sue Sullivan, president of the Newmarket Business Improvement District, at the event. “We want to propose a different solution.”

The proposal has also gained the support of some law enforcement officials.

The plan would be “that first step” toward putting people at Mass and Cass on “that long journey to recovery,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins.

“When you work and live in this area, your heart breaks each and every day that you traverse the streets,” Tompkins said. “We have the prowess to turn that around, so it’s beyond time for us to do that.”

Though officials from the city, the governor’s office, and the MBTA were noticeably absent from the press conference, the leaders who proposed the plan, said they are in the process of engaging them.

Those leaders said they are expecting to meet with the MBTA and have contacted the governor’s office, Sullivan said. They are also “in constant discussions” with the mayor’s office, she added.

Preliminary talks with staff at the mayor’s and governor’s offices have yielded “positive reactions in terms of the concept and the approach,” said Stephen Fox, chair of the South End Forum, a neighborhood coalition.

Maura Healey spokesperson Karissa Hand said in an email that the administration is “open to hearing from stakeholders about potential pathways” for treatment and shelter for people with substance use disorder.

State Representative John Moran, whose district includes Mass and Cass, voiced enthusiastic support at the event.

“I fully support this framework,” he said, adding that the situation has “reached a boiling point” and is endangering public safety.

Moran called for “full partnership” from state, city, and community officials. He noted that the state currently pumps some $60 million into the area annually, so the plan’s $25 million price tag could simply be a rechanneling of existing funds — or even a cost-saving measure, if the project has long-term benefits.

“The plan itself is a path forward that addresses many of the root causes,” Moran said. “Most importantly, it will provide a rapid solution.”

Proponents hope funds for the plan will come from a combination of city, state, private — and potentially federal — sources.

If granted the relevant permissions and funding, the recovery campus could open its doors “within a six-month period,” Fox said. He said proponents are optimistic about being able to recruit from construction industries and local building trades unions to erect the facility quickly.

The next step is putting together a steering committee made up of city and state officials, and community leaders, as well as public health and law enforcement experts to oversee the project and “make it happen,” Sullivan said.

If implemented, the Widett Circle complex would be the country’s first municipal recovery campus, Fox said.

Tavon, CEO of the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance, said a successful project could be “replicated” beyond Boston, noting that “smaller versions” of Mass and Cass have popped up across the Commonwealth.

“If they can come up with a model that works,” Tavon said, “that would be promising for us to then be able to take that elsewhere in the state.”

Sean Cotter of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her @EllisMaliya.