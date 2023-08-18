Crash near Sagamore Bridge leaves several people injured, lanes shut down

Three people were taken to local hospitals after a serious crash Friday afternoon involving three vehicles on Route 3 southbound just before the Sagamore Bridge, State Police said.
The victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.
At 3:15 p.m., State Police responded to the scene of the crash, police said.
All southbound lanes were temporarily shut down, police said. One lane going in each direction, both on and off of Cape Cod, re-opened Friday evening.
The crash was cleared at around 4:30 p.m., police said.
No further information was available.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.