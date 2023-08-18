First Literacy celebrates 43 new adult scholars at Faneuil Hall ceremony

Thimotti was the featured speaker at a ceremony Wednesday honoring 43 adult learners awarded scholarships from First Literacy , a Boston nonprofit. She received a scholarship for each of the last three years from the organization, and shared the story of her educational success.

“Motivation made me believe that what was impossible for me was possible. And today, I am exactly where I planned to be,” Thimotti said, addressing students, families, and friends seated before her in the famed venue at Faneuil Hall.

The Great Hall filled with applause when Lilian Thimotti announced she works as a nurse, despite the long and difficult journey she faced to get her college degree.

For the past 30 years, First Literacy has awarded scholarships to adult learners who have completed basic education or English language programs across the state and are continuing on to community college or vocational training, said Terry Witherell, the organization’s executive director.

After the ceremony, First Literacy Executive Director Terry Witherell, right, says goodbye to former scholarship recipient and reflection speaker Lilian Thimotti. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Most scholars received $1,500, with the exception of five students who received one of First Literacy’s special scholarships for a higher amount.

This year’s group of scholars is the largestyet, with more than 10 countries represented.

Thimotti is a nurse at UMass Memorial Clinton Hospital and immigrated to the US from Brazil with her husband and two children, she said. Many scholarship recipients also immigrated to the US and endured the hardships that often follow, such as learning a new language and pursuing an education.

Monique Tú Nguyen, executive director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, recounted her own path to higher education for the students.

“As a former undocumented student, there were times when I thought I was alone in my journey,” said Nguyen, who represented Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m here to tell you that you’re not alone. Look around. This your community.”

Nguyen drew connections between the Great Hall’s history and the endless possibilities this year’s scholars can accomplish.

“America’s most important conversations, decisions, and initiation of progress took place in this very room,” she said, referencing abolitionists and women’s suffragists. Nguyen assured the scholars that they “will no doubt shape America.”

Juan Luna, a 46-year-old originally from Colombia, is studying human services at Mount Wachusett Community College.

“For me, [the scholarship] is very important because it [allows] me to raise my goals,” he said.

Juan Luna walked to the stage in the Great Hall to receive his scholarship award. He is studying human services at Mount Wachusett Community College. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Diana Paulino, 22, who is attending Bunker Hill Community College, came to the US from the Dominican Republic. She received the distinctive Paula Dincer Scholarship, named after a retired First Literacy employee.

The $1,600 scholarship was awarded to her “because her effort and determination matches Paula’s work ethic and drive,” Program Director Bryan McCormick said.

Paulino said that, as an immigrant, she doesn’t have access to federal student loans and other traditional sources of financial aid.

“Everything’s out of pocket,” she said. “I’ve been able to study here just because of the scholarships that I’m able to get.”

Anny Sanchez, who is studying psychology at Bunker Hill Community College, showed off her award before returning to her seat. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Anny Sanchez, a 32-year-old studying psychology at Bunker Hill Community College, was a teacher in Colombia for 10 years. After immigrating to the US two years ago, she now hopes to continue teaching.

“So many [immigrants], when they come here, they lose all the background they have in their country,” Sanchez said.

She hopes to help children and immigrants pursue their professional goals.

“I’m so proud of myself,” Sanchez said.

The scholars gather for a group photo after the ceremony held in the Great Hall at Faneuil Hall. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.