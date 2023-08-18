At least three tornadoes reported as storm wreaks havoc across Southern New England

Another tornado was confirmed by radar in Scituate, R.I., and forecasters also were reviewing video footage of a possible tornado in Johnston, R.I., though they were not immediately sure whether they were separate twisters.

The National Weather Service said at least one tornado touched down in southeastern Massachusetts Friday morning in the area of North Attleborough and Mansfield and confirmed another in Weymouth.

A wet and windy weather system tore a wild path through southern New England on Friday, unleashing at least three tornadoes that brought nickel-size hail and winds that lifted and flipped cars, uprooted massive trees, and generated a waterspout in the ocean off Boston.

The National Weather Service in Norton said Friday evening they would release more information about the number of confirmed tornadoes.

Especially hit hard was the Rhode Island region around Scituate, Johnston, and Providence, where forecasters confirmed that a tornado touched down between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., ravaging the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston.

The severe weather set off storm sirens in Providence and triggered tornado warnings from Brockton, Randolph, and Abington, to Cohasset where residents were urged to immediately take cover. Northeastern Massachusetts was alerted to the possibility of “life threatening” flash flooding.”

By noon, nearly all weather warnings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts had expired.

Randy Williams, of East Greenwich, said he was taking care of some banking in North Providence when his cellphone buzzed with an emergency alert warning of a possible tornado.

He disregarded it.

“Who expects that to happen in Rhode Island?” he said.

And then…

”Sure enough, five, 10 minutes later, I was in the middle of it,” Williams recalled.

He recorded startling video from his Tesla Model 3 which shows multiple angles of what happened next on Route 295, including a funnel cloud twisting across his path.

Williams said he saw a 5-foot branch hovering 50 feet in the air, with debris spinning around.

He saw a car flipped on its side as the wind phenomenon made its way toward him.

”I thought I was going to be flipped next,” said Williams, who was shaken by the experience.

It struck his car, sending it a bit into the air and pushing it to the right.

The car had been hit with plenty of debris, but it had little damage beyond a cracked driver’s side window.

Williams had a busy day ahead of him: He’s a project manager for Rhode Island Restoration, whose services include storm damage repair. Just not usually tornadoes.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation reported crashes and spinouts along Route 295, near the Johnston area, and a rollover along Route 146 in North Smithfield.

On Pasco Drive in Johnston, Joanne Parker heard the tornado warnings and shouted for her two grandchildren to run to the cellar.

As her husband took the 8-year-old and 11-year-old with him, Parker looked outside.

“I saw gigantic trees swaying, and a gigantic oak tree go to the ground,” she said.

She went into the living room to secure the doors, but the wind grabbed them as she tried to pull them shut.

“I felt like Dorothy in the ‘Wizard of Oz,’” Parker said.

Down in the basement, as her grandson sobbed for his mother, they could all hear something they’d never heard before: a roar. “It sounded like a freight train,” Parker said.

All along the storm’s route, trees toppled and split, landing across roads, and on vehicles and utility wires.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. reported “extensive damage” in parts of town and said that the storm even picked up a passing vehicle on Route 295. The driver wasn’t injured, and no storm-related injuries were reported.

The storm passed quickly, and in its aftermath, the whine of chainsaws vibrated throughout the neighborhoods that were hit hardest.

The worst of the damage appeared to be in the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, off Rhode Island Avenue.

Many of the large old trees in the center of the cemetery were uprooted and others were snapped or split. Flower boxes and small American flags that had decorated the grave markers were tossed into piles of branches and debris. A vacant home at an edge of the cemetery had a gaping hole in its roof.

But as the roads were cleared, people began to arrive with rakes and bags to clean the graves of their loved ones.

Nancy and Gail Pilkington cleaned off tree branches and leaves from the grave markers for their parents, Barbara and Ray Pilkington, and their youngest brother, Steven, as well as some of the neighboring graves.

Gail Pilkington looked around at the uprooted trees nearby. “How does a tree like that come down like that?”

However, the Japanese maple they planted more than 30 years ago at their parents’ graves, now 6 feet tall, was fine.

“We are very lucky,” Nancy said.

Weather officials confirmed a tornado touched down “in both North Attleborough and Mansfield,” according to a statement from the weather service.

Hayden Frank, a meteorologist, said officials were not sure yet whether the tornado had one continuous path or if it lifted.

By late Friday afternoon, weather officials confirmed yet another tornado, this one in Weymouth, had formed Friday morning.

Severe flood damage Friday morning complicated recovery efforts for Andover and North Andover residents and businesses who had felt the effects of a major rainstorm last week.

Most businesses in Andover’s Shawsheen Plaza were closed due to flooding.

Elements Massage general manager Zoe Hornsby said the store experienced worse damage Friday than the week before because employees had packaged up items in boxes as part of recovery efforts.

She said they hadn’t expected the weather to be as severe Friday, but had voiced concerns about a blocked drainage system behind her property.

“Now we’re looking at a $1,000 price tag because we don’t have flood insurance because we aren’t in a flood valley,” Hornsby said.

North Andover police Lieutenant Stephen Diminico said Friday’s storms also did more sustained damage to roads, compared to last week’s severe damage to residences.

Police reported “flooded streets throughout the town,” especially near the middle school, and encouraged residents to stay home.

