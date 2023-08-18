The most recognizable humpback in New England waters spotted by Martha’s Vineyard

A group of humpback whales, including the legendary matriarch “Salt,” was spotted “bubble feeding” south of Martha’s Vineyard by researchers at the New England Aquarium on Monday.
Humpback whales are most easily identified by the underside of their tails, which makes it challenging to distinguish them from above. But Salt, a female who was first seen in New England waters in the 1970s, is known for her speckled white dorsal fin, making her stand out in a crowd.
In what the aquarium described as a “rare treat,” a survey team spotted Salt bubble feeding with three other whales.
Bubble feeding, or bubble-net feeding, is when a group of whales dive under a school of fish and blow bubbles to trap them close to the surface, according to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. The lead whale blows bubbles while the others swim in a circle to keep the fish from escaping.
“Bubble-net feeding is a cooperative hunting strategy that occurs within a group of whales,” according to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. “It is a complex, highly synchronized set of behaviors that involve communication and cooperation, demonstrating signs of high social intelligence.”
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.