The most recognizable humpback in New England waters spotted by Martha’s Vineyard

A group of humpback whales, including the legendary matriarch “Salt,” was spotted “bubble feeding” south of Martha’s Vineyard by researchers at the New England Aquarium on Monday.

Humpback whales are most easily identified by the underside of their tails, which makes it challenging to distinguish them from above. But Salt, a female who was first seen in New England waters in the 1970s, is known for her speckled white dorsal fin, making her stand out in a crowd.

In what the aquarium described as a “rare treat,” a survey team spotted Salt bubble feeding with three other whales.