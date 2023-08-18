Follow live updates as severe weather moves across New England

Severe weather is moving across New England Friday morning, with forecasters warning of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding.

R.I. Department of Transportation reports crashes and spinouts near Johnston — 10:27 a.m.

By Lylah Alphonse, Globe Staff

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation reported crashes and spinouts along Rt. 295, near the Johnston area, and a rollover along Rt. 146 in North Smithfield.

A flash flooding warning was in effect until 10:45 for most of central and northern Rhode Island.

Johnston, R.I., mayor’s office says it received reports of tornado touchdown — 10:19 a.m.

By Lylah Alphonse, Globe Staff

“We have reports of touchdown near Peck Hill Road in Johnston,” Dominique Turner, Deputy Chief of staff for Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr, said in a statement sent to the Globe.

“The most significant damage came in that area on the Johnston/Scituate border with multiple trees uprooted and small property damage. No reports of any injuries.”

Local news outlets reported major tree damage in Johnston and Scituate.

“Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston RI seems to have taken a direct hit by this morning’s tornado,” Rory Schuler, the editor of the Johnston Sun Rise weekly newspaper, reported on Twitter. “A path of destruction: fallen trees, scattered planters, graves unearthed and huge elderly trees toppled.”

Turner said that a car was lifted 10 feet in the air along Rt. 295 South. She said the driver was not injured, though local news station WPRI reported that the driver was taken to the hospital.

Flash flood warning in effect for Boston, Cambridge, and Brockton — 10:14 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

A flash flood warning is in effect for Boston, Cambridge, and Brockton until 11:45 a.m.., according to the National Weather Service.

Flash flood warning announced for Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill — 10:11 a.m.

By Hayley Kaufman, Globe Staff

A flash flood warning is in effect for Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill until 12:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

See photos of severe weather and damage in Mass. and R.I. — 10:07 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Residents in Cohasset warned to take shelter due to tornado — 10:04 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Residents in Cohasset were issued a tornado warning until 10:45 a.m. and urged to take shelter immediately by the National Weather Service.

The alert read: “National Weather Service: TORNADO WARNING in this area until 10:45 AM EDT. Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Check media.”

Tornado sirens were reportedly activated in Providence — 10:02 a.m.

By Lylah Alphonse, Globe Staff

Tornado sirens were reportedly activated in Providence as a meteorologist reported multiple tornadoes that have not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service in the area.

There were unconfirmed reports of a tornado that touched down in a rural area near Scituate, R.I. – about 10 miles southwest of Providence – at 8:37 a.m.

Radar showed that debris had been lifted into the air, atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci noted on Twitter.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Boston, Brockton, and Quincy — 9:54 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

A severe thunderstorm warning will continue for Boston, Brockton, and Quincy until 10:15 a.m., forecasters said.

New tornado warning issued for Randolph, Abington, and Holbrook — 9:46 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

A tornado warning was issued for Randolph, Abington, and Holbrook until 10:45 a.m.

At 9:34 a.m., “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Easton, or near Stoughton, moving east” at 25 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

The warning will affect Brockton, Weymouth, Braintree, Randolph, Stoughton, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Mansfield, Easton, Hingham, Canton, Norton, Scituate, Pembroke, Sharon, Rockland, Foxborough, Abington, Duxbury, and Whitman, forecasters said.

Forecasters warned people in the area to take cover now. “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

See photos and videos of storm damage from R.I. — 9:38 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Tornado warning issued for Brockton, Randolph, Abington — 9:22 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

A tornado warning was issued on Friday morning for Brockton, Randolph, and Abington until 9:45 a.m., forecasters said.

At 9:21 a.m., “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mansfield, or near North Attleborough, moving east” at 40 miles per hour, the weather service said.

The locations impacted include Brockton, Taunton, Weymouth, Braintree, Randolph, North Attleborough, Stoughton, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Duxbury, Attleboro, Mansfield, Easton, Hingham, Canton, Norton, Scituate, Pembroke, Sharon, Rockland, and Foxborough.

Forecasters warned people in the area to take cover now. “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Boston, Cambridge, Brockton — 9:15 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Boston, Cambridge, and Brockton until 10:15 a.m., forecasters said.

Tornado warning in effect for parts of Mass. and R.I. — 8:49 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

On Friday morning, a tornado warning was in effect for parts of Central and Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island until 9:15 a.m. forecasters said.

The warning was in effect for Southeastern Worcester County, Southwestern Norfolk County, Northwestern Bristol County, and North central Kent County and Providence County in Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service.

At 8:35 a.m., forecasters said, “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Scituate, or near Coventry,” moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.

The storm was expected to be near East Providence, Cumberland, North Attleborough, and Attleboro around 8:50 a.m., Woonsocket, Seekonk, and Plainville around 8:55 a.m., Franklin, Bellingham, Wrentham, and Blackstone around 9:00 a.m., forecasters said.

Here’s what forecasters are predicting Friday morning — 8:25 a.m.

By Hayley Kaufman, Globe Staff

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into Southern New England Friday morning, with the potential for some isolated storms to become severe and produce “brief torrential rainfall,” according to forecasters from the National Weather Service.

The more severe thunderstorms could result in localized street flooding. But because they are expected to sweep through rapidly, forecasters say the flood potential will be limited.

Friday morning just before 8 a.m., the weather service issued a special weather statement warning of strong thunderstorms affecting a swath of counties from Connecticut to Rhode Island to Massachusetts. Parts of Worcester, Norfolk, Middlesex, Hampden and Bristol counties could be impacted.

A small craft advisory was in effect Friday morning for the waters south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket as well as the Outer Cape, while parts of Connecticut were under a severe thunderstorm warning, according to NWS.

A warm front blanketing the region will make things humid, before a cold front moves in Friday night, cooling and drying out the air.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1. Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeHayleyK.