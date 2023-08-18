Marianne Williamson (and friends) touring N.H. this weekend

Williamson has a packed schedule this weekend, as she makes another big swing through New Hampshire. Her publicly advertised campaign events include stops in Nashua, Manchester, Laconia, Tamworth, and North Conway. Special guests are slated to join her along the way:

No surprise there: President Biden, the Democratic incumbent, has kept his distance amid an impasse over whether New Hampshire should vote first in the party’s nominating calendar , and just two notables, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, have stepped forward to challenge him for the Democratic nomination.

While the assorted lot of Republican presidential candidates have hopscotched their way across New Hampshire in recent months, appearances by Democratic presidential candidates have been a bit rarer.

Folk rock singer-songwriter Andrea Paquin will join her at Jajabelle’s Coffee & Bakeshop in Nashua on Friday at 3 p.m.;

Local community leaders will join her for an environmental forum and discussion at the Tamworth Lyceum in Tamworth on Saturday at 10 a.m.; and

Actress and labor activist Frances Fisher, whose credits include “Unforgiven” (1992), “Titanic” (1997), and “Holidate” (2020), will join her at the grand opening of the campaign’s New Hampshire office at 228 Maple Street in Manchester on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Carlos Cardona, who was named Williamson’s campaign manager about seven weeks ago, hails from Laconia. He said he’ll be sure to show his boss some of New Hampshire’s hidden gems on this trip, whether that’s for a meal at a local eatery or a moment of reflection at a scenic outlook.

Cardona said Williamson will visit rural communities that Democrats have sometimes overlooked. She’ll listen to voters’ concerns and emphasize her priorities to address economic hardships and climate change, he said.

Williamson’s economic platform calls for an array of progressive policies, including universal health care, cost-free higher education, a $15 minimum wage, and federal legislation to nullify state “right-to-work” laws.

“We have an economy that’s not really working for Americans,” Cardona said.

Williamson has a lot of ground to cover, both literally and in the polls. Two recent surveys showed her at 4 percent among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, while Kennedy landed in the very low double digits and Biden led by 53 points or more. (Kennedy, by the way, has ruffled Democratic feathers lately with his comments and hiring decisions.)

Still, Williamson’s campaign is rolling on. After wrapping up her events in New Hampshire on Tuesday, she’ll head to Vermont for two more on Wednesday.

Also in New Hampshire this weekend: Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. The presidential candidate will speak at a local GOP fundraiser in Nashua on Friday night, then he’ll hold a meet and greet in Manchester on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., and a town hall in Newport at 5:30 p.m.— Steven

Both Williamson and DeSantis are offering spend-time-with-me sweepstakes to their supporters. Williamson will let the winner join her campaign for a day, while DeSantis will have the winner attend the first GOP debate next week in Milwaukee.

