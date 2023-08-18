Matos files complaint against Regunberg over super PAC funded by family members

“Aaron Regunberg is getting himself in incredibly hot water by falsely claiming his campaign never had a ‘red box’ that signaled messaging and photos to his family’s Super PAC,” Matos campaign manager Brexton Isaacs said. “It’s just not true — and voters deserve to know the truth.”

Matos filed the complaint one day after raising the issue at a Democratic congressional candidate debate at Roger Williams University on Thursday night.

PROVIDENCE — Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos’ campaign on Friday filed a complaint against J. Aaron Regunberg’s campaign, claiming her First Congressional District opponent violated Federal Election Commission regulations on super PACs.

The complaint targets Progress Rhode Rhode Island, a super PAC funded by Regunberg’s father-in-law and mother. Among other things, it questions whether Regunberg illegally coordinated with his father-in-law, James Cielinski, who put $125,000 into the super PAC, and his mother, Erica Preiss Regunberg, who put in $5,000.

“Given that the Super PAC’s sole purpose appears to be to support candidate Regunberg, it appears that the candidate’s family knew the intentions of the Super PAC before they made their contributions,” the complaint states. “This begs the question: Did candidate Regunberg relay information to his family that they then used to guide the activities of a Super PAC supporting his election?”

The complaint also accuses the Regunberg campaign of “red-boxing,” a practice in which campaigns publish messaging and signal to supportive super PACs what material they should use in their ads. Watchdogs say red-boxing circumvents campaign finance laws against coordination between campaigns and super PACs and other outside groups.

“Following the establishment of Progress Rhode Island, candidate Regunberg’s campaign put up a “red box” that was only public for a short time, including messaging and other information that an outside entity like a Super PAC could use to guide its spending and communication on the candidate’s behalf,” the complaint states.

The complaint said the Regunberg website includes two links to material to use in outside spending. It claims an initial “red box” was available on the website on July 19 and removed by July 27, and a new “red box” link titled “overview,” which was barely visible on the website, was posted on July 27 and removed by Aug. 5.

An appendix to the complaint that the Sabina Matos campaign filed against Aaron Regunberg's campaign. Handout

“This activity indicates that neither version of these two pages were intended for public consumption, but rather was specifically created for certain people or entities to view on a very specific timeframe, which appears to meet the FEC’s definition of ‘coordination,’ " the complaint states.

The complaint also claims that a direct mail piece sent out by Progress Rhode Island on Aug. 8 includes a photo from a photo shoot organized and paid for by Regunberg’s campaign. It says that photo was not publicly available at that time, although it’s similar to a photo that appeared on Regunberg’s campaign website.

During Thursday night’s debate, Matos asked Regunberg, ”Did you or do you have a red box on your website? Because if you are against super PACs, you shouldn’t have one.”

Regunberg said, “We don’t have a red box on our website, no.”

Matos asked, “Have you ever had one?”

Regunberg said, “No.”

Matos said, “I disagree with that. I believe you had one.”

On Friday, Regunberg campaign manager Matt DaSilva responded to the Matos complaint, saying, “This is a ridiculous and unserious attack from a desperate candidate whose campaign has been dogged by ethical questions and is currently under criminal investigation. Our campaign website has had numerous pages up over the course of this campaign sharing our message of taking on corporate power and fighting to build an economy that works for everyone.”

DaSilva said Matos has “a clear red box on her website, and has been communicating with the Super PACs supporting her, with Twitter messages literally spelling out target voter universes in clear violation of the spirit of non-coordination laws.”

The Matos campaign website contains a section titled “Overview” that says in part, “Democratic primary voters need to see Lt. Governor Sabina Matos’ strong record of leadership protecting people’s rights and freedoms. Voters can trust that Sabina will fight for the right to choose — that’s why leading pro-choice groups have endorsed Sabina Matos: the best choice for Congress.”

When asked if that constitutes a “red box,” Matos campaign spokesman Evan England said, “We have a lot of messaging on our website that is clear for everyone to see. Lieutenant Governor Matos is very proud of the support she has received from groups such as EMILY’S List and the Congressional Hispanic caucus.”

DaSilva said, “Aaron’s campaign is proud to not be accepting a dime in corporate PAC or corporate lobbyist money, unlike the lieutenant governor’s, who has taken many thousands of dollars from lobbyists at firms representing Big Pharma, oil and gas corporations, utilities, banks, and other corporate interests. Those corporate lobbyists aren’t contributing to Aaron, because they know he can’t be bought.”

During last year’s gubernatorial race, then-secretary of state Nellie Gorbea faced criticism for posting a message on her campaign website spelling out what outside groups can do to help her campaign.

Gorbea’s campaign website contains a message — presented in a red box — that says in part: “When it comes to the Rhode Island governor’s race, voters need to see on broadcast, cable, and OTT (‘Over The Top’ streaming services) that Nellie Gorbea has been an advocate for abortion rights her entire life.”

The New York Times had reported that Democratic candidates across the country are placing messages in "red boxes" on their websites to telegraph how they want outside groups to boost their campaigns or savage their opponents.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv. Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.