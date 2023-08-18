Everett police create fund for children of Lynn mother who died trying to save her son at Franconia Falls

Melissa Bagley, a 44-year-old mother of four from Lynn, died trying to rescue her 10-year-old son, who had slipped off a rock and fallen into a pool at Franconia Falls, a popular hiking destination and swimming hole in the White Mountain National Forest. He was caught by the “fast, circulating current” of the east branch of the Pemigewasset River, authorities said Wednesday.

The Everett Police Department has created the Melissa Bagley Family Memorial Fund to support the family of the mother who drowned saving her 10-year-old son while they were on a family trip in New Hampshire, officials said.

Melissa Bagley drowned after jumping into the water near Franconia Falls to rescue her 10-year-old son. (Everett Police Department)

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Everett Police Department, where Begley’s husband, Sean Bagley, works, said the proceeds of the fund will be donated to her four children, three of whom are younger than 18.

“We would like to direct those that want to do something for the family to this newly established fund,” the post said. “Again, on behalf of Lt. Sean Bagley and his family, thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Donations can be made in person or via mail to the Everett Police Department.





