See photos and videos of severe weather sweeping through New England

Southern New England is again being walloped by severe weather this summer.
Videos and photos taken on Friday in Rhode Island and Massachusetts amidst the evolving storm show a deluge of rain flooding roadways, trees toppled across roads and into at least one home, and drivers attempting to navigate the dangerous conditions.
Forecasters have issued warnings of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding across the region. Take a look at the damage wrought by the storm so far.
Maple st. in Marlboro - thanks to Dad for this one! @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/vi9JFgZgn9— Courtney Marie (@CourtMarie211) August 18, 2023
What a wild summer! Flooding near the Walpole commuter train. One car stalled police have shut down the road while crews clear the drains @NECN @NBC10Boston 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/IXYNALcmvQ— Courtney Marie (@CourtMarie211) August 18, 2023
Trees down on East Rd. & Plainfield Pike in Scituate pic.twitter.com/P2Mw3jIZVY— Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) August 18, 2023
@WX1BOX , @NWSBoston Trees down and damage to the road sign, I295 south on ramp from RT5 in Johnston, RI, other branches down in the immediate area as well pic.twitter.com/NXkl3cildf— Amy Burnett (@BurnettA919) August 18, 2023
Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston RI seems to have taken a direct hit by this morning's tornado. A path of destruction: fallen trees, scattered planters, graves unearthed and huge elderly trees toppled. pic.twitter.com/aBeHFSzJLC— Rory Schuler (@RorySchuler) August 18, 2023
A wee bit of rain.. pic.twitter.com/9ZpbNoaGtv— Matt Walsh (@Warwickgolfshop) August 18, 2023
Both East Washington St. & East street in North Attleboro are beginning to flood. pic.twitter.com/lChDZwkb99— Jodi Reed (@JReedTV) August 18, 2023
Busses are struggling to get around the area. pic.twitter.com/qeZSOOXnrK— Jodi Reed (@JReedTV) August 18, 2023
Lots of damage off route 7/Douglas Ave on Fitzhugh street in North Providence.— Joe Cortese “Cortez” (@JoeNews42) August 18, 2023
A tree narrowly misses a house. The entire road is blocked off with power lines down. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/KhZjR36HNj
Storm damage in Johnston, tree partially onto a house. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/AvHTg83Nuy— Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) August 18, 2023
Tornado sirens activated in Providence, RI. pic.twitter.com/EhvuZjKnnU— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 18, 2023
Route 10 south in Providence, heavy rain and flooding @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/ySz5RczRB4— Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) August 18, 2023
Caught in tornado in Johnston Rhode Island @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/TP3IvB4bLs— eddy (@Eddy46295688) August 18, 2023
Major tornado damage throughout Johnston. The entrance to this house along Rhode Island Ave has been buried under huge trees. Chainsaws already buzzing. pic.twitter.com/Lz3G0geFuw— Rory Schuler (@RorySchuler) August 18, 2023
Byron Randall Rd. Is completely blocked off by fallen trees, Scituate Public Works is currently trying to clear it @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/P9DMWZPSdT— Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) August 18, 2023
