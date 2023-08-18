See photos and videos of severe weather sweeping through New England

Southern New England is again being walloped by severe weather this summer.

Videos and photos taken on Friday in Rhode Island and Massachusetts amidst the evolving storm show a deluge of rain flooding roadways, trees toppled across roads and into at least one home, and drivers attempting to navigate the dangerous conditions.

Forecasters have issued warnings of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding across the region. Take a look at the damage wrought by the storm so far.