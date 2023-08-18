Governor Sununu asks for federal response to ‘surge of activity’ at Northern border

“There is still no publicly available data to show evidence of a significant number of unauthorized crossings in New Hampshire, yet politicians are still using fear-based rhetoric to justify a massive expansion of police power and surveillance,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, in a statement.

The ACLU of New Hampshire has criticized the governor’s previous efforts to direct more funding to the Northern border, as the Governor’s office and state agencies have been unable to produce state-specific data showing more people are crossing New Hampshire’s border.

CONCORD, N.H. – In a letter to New Hampshire’s federal delegation Friday, Governor Chris Sununu requested a federal response to what he called a “surge of activity” at New Hampshire’s border with Canada.

The organization has also filed a lawsuit against US Customs and Border Protection for data on how many encounters happen at New Hampshire’s northern border.

“Policies should be made on facts and data – especially considering these types of policies have been shown in study after study to have negative impacts on public safety,” said Bissonnette. “We believe Granite Staters have a right to know this information, and we’ll continue fighting in court for the full public release of this important data.”

In his letter, Sununu points to data from the Swanton Sector of the border, which encompasses parts of the border in New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

“Just this month, there have been reports that 5,400 apprehensions in the Swanton Sector have eclipsed the last nine years combined,” Sununu wrote in his letter to the delegation. Those encounters occurred over a 10-month period and were spread over a 295 miles of border, according to the US Border Patrol Swanton Sector.

Sununu added that enforcing this area is a “significant challenge” to law enforcement because of the terrain, sparse population, and poor cell and radio service.

He asked the federal delegation to help secure an ICE Delegation Agreement, which would give local law enforcement the authority to perform certain immigration officer functions. And he asked the delegation to send more money to Customs and Border Protection in the Swanton Sector.

According to the latest data available from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, there were 634 encounters at the Swanton Sector of the border in June. Monthly totals from 2022 range from as few as 24 encounters in January to as high as 236 in September.

A spokesperson for Customs and Border Patrol said the data team is working on parsing New Hampshire specific data. While there’s no station in New Hampshire, a nearby Vermont station collects data for New Hampshire. “We are trying to delineate now how those get counted as New Hampshire and not Vermont,” said Ryan Brissette.

“It’s an issue we are still working on,” he said. He did not have a timeline about when asked when the data would be available.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.