Officials to consider removing N.H. sheriff accused of stealing $19k, lying about romantic encounters

The attorney general’s public integrity unit alleges that Brave committed eight felonies by submitting personal expenses for reimbursement with fraudulent justifications and lying to a grand jury about the circumstances of his travels. While he claimed to be traveling for work, prosecutors say Brave actually traveled at public expense to rendezvous with romantic partners.

DOVER, N.H. — Uncertainty over what will happen next pervaded the Strafford County government building on Friday, a day after Sheriff Mark Brave was arrested and accused of stealing $19,000 in public funds and lying about it.

One perjury charge alleges that Brave lied to the grand jury about a trip he and a female employee took to Florida. Although the woman had previously told investigators that she and Brave didn’t share a hotel room, she admitted to the grand jury that they did, but Brave allegedly repeated her earlier story to the grand jury, Attorney General John M. Formella said.

Another charge alleges that Brave submitted reimbursement requests for his supposed attendance at events for a “fictitious law enforcement organization,” Formella said.

A third charge accuses Brave of lying to the grand jury about a trip he took to Maryland, when he was purportedly scheduled to meet with US Representative Chris Pappas. Brave testified that Pappas canceled the meeting and, as an apology, gave him a flag that had flown over the US Capitol, but records from the congressman’s office show that no such meeting was ever scheduled and no such gift was given, Formella said. Investigators allege that Brave actually used the trip to meet up with a romantic partner who lived in the area.

Brave, whose staff said mid-day on Friday that he wasn’t at his office, has said the allegations against him are false and politically motivated. He has defied calls for him to step down, so local officials might force him to do so.

Despite the allegations hanging over his head for months, Brave has continued to execute the duties of his office. The sheriff is an independently elected constitutional officer, so no single person can fire Brave or order him to take a leave of absence. A state law outlines the process by which any county officer, including the sheriff, can be removed for official misconduct.

Strafford County Attorney Thomas P. Velardi said officials will discuss their options under that law in the coming days, and Strafford County Commissioners chairman George M. Maglaras said the commissioners will meet on Monday at 11 a.m. in executive session to receive legal advice. After that, perhaps at about 11:30 a.m., he said, he expects the commissioners to meet in public “to discuss the employment of Sheriff Brave.”

What steps the commissioners take, if any, will depend on the legal advice the commissioners receive, Maglaras said.

“Everything is on the table at this point,” he added.

The removal of a county officer can be initiated by the county commissioners, the county attorney, or a superior court judge, then it’s up to the county’s legislative delegation to decide whether to finalize the removal, according to state law. The accused must be notified of the allegations and given an opportunity to plead their case to the delegation.

Formella said Thursday that Strafford County officials had reached out to his office in April with concerns about Brave’s conduct. After an initial review, Formella’s office notified Brave with a letter on June 2 that a criminal investigation had been opened. At that time, county officials asked Brave to take a leave of absence, but he declined to do so.

Maglaras said the charges brought by Formella’s office are distinct from an internal investigation that the county conducted. The report from that internal probe remains nonpublic, he said.

Court records indicate that a bail order was filed Thursday in Brave’s case, but representatives from the Judicial Branch and Department of Safety said Friday that they did not yet have access to the details contained within the order.

Brave told Foster’s Daily Democrat on Friday that he would attempt to have his bail conditions modified.

“I will reevaluate me taking a leave of absence after attempting to plead with a judge to amend that original bail order because it’s unfair and it’s basically accomplishing the goal that the commissioners had from the get-go,” Brave said, calling out Maglaras by name.

The bail order prohibits Brave from having contact with eight members of his office command staff who are listed as potential witnesses, and it bars him from possessing a firearm or traveling outside New Hampshire, according to Foster’s Daily Democrat.





