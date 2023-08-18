Parents of Brandeis student killed in bus crash last fall sue driver, bus company

The civil action comes after federal records released earlier this summer found the bus driver traveled at nearly twice the speed limit before crashing off South Street and had worked too many hours while also holding a second job as a school bus driver in Boston.

The case was filed in Suffolk Superior Court against Joseph’s Transportation and the driver, Jean Michel Fenelon, by attorneys representing the parents of Vanessa Mark, who was 25 when she died, according to a statement from the California-based law firm Wisner Baum.

The parents of a Brandeis University student who was killed when a shuttle bus left the road and crashed into a tree in Waltham last fall filed a wrongful death lawsuit Friday against the driver and the Medford-based company that operated the shuttle.

Advertisement

In a statement announcing the litigation, Clay Robbins III, a bus accident lawyer with Wisner Baum, accused Joseph’s Transportation of negligence and said the crash was “entirely preventable.”

“The bus driver responsible for this crash had red flags that should have been clear to anyone who bothered to look,” Clay Robbins said in the statement.

“If the defendant had performed simple due diligence, the driver never would have been allowed behind the wheel, and Vanessa Mark would still be alive today. We look forward to bringing this case [to] trial and obtaining justice for the Mark family.”

Attempts to reach Joseph’s Transportation, the company’s lawyer, and Fenelon for comment Friday were unsuccessful.

The company was under contract with Brandeis University to provide transportation for students on its Waltham campus, including a shuttle to Boston and Cambridge. A spokesperson for Brandeis said the university had no comment on the lawsuit.

The Mark family’s suit is part of litigation filed earlier this year by Commerce Insurance Co. that seeks to divide the proceeds of a $5 million insurance policy on the bus among those who have presented claims to the insurer. At least 26 passengers, mostly students from Brandeis and other schools, were injured in the crash, some in life-altering ways.

Advertisement

Mark was an undergraduate student on leave from Brandeis at the time of the crash. In the days afterward, friends remembered Mark as a caring friend who represented “pure goodness.”

She was returning from a trip to New York City with friends the night of Nov. 19 when they boarded the shuttle bus in Boston, which was heading to Waltham with about 30 passengers on a clear and dry night.

After passing over a bridge on the Weston-Waltham line, the shuttle’s passenger-side tires rubbed against the curbing on South Street and the driver lost control of the bus, which jumped onto the sidewalk and through a pair of trees, sideswiping them, according to a Waltham police report.

The 33,000-pound vehicle came to a stop when its front end slammed into another tree, the report said. Fenelon and the 26 students suffered a range of injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Fenelon, of Hyde Park, was released from the hospital the next day. He tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to federal records.

The crash has been under a criminal investigation by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office, but a spokesperson on Friday said there were no updates in the case.

A GPS tracker on the shuttle found that the bus was moving at 54 miles per hour moments before the collision on South Street, according to partially redacted records from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that were released to the Globe earlier this summer through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Advertisement

The speed limit on South Street where the crash occurred is 30 miles per hour, according to a Waltham police report.

The agency’s safety review found violations by Joseph’s Transportation, including instances when its drivers were on duty longer than allowed, but none of the infractions were classified as “acute.”

Fenelon had already logged more than 73 hours of work over eight consecutive days prior to the crash, more than three hours over the amount allowed by federal regulations for commercial drivers piloting passenger vehicles — a rule meant to protect against fatigued drivers.

The lawsuit filed by Mark’s family Friday argues Joseph’s Transportation was negligent and “maintained a systemic culture wherein it allowed its driver, Feleon, to violate driving laws and safety rules associated with the amount of hours a driver may safely operate a vehicle transporting passengers.”

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.