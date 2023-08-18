Prosecutors contest release of N.H. woman charged with taking explicit photos of children at Tyngsborough day care

Lindsay Groves, 39, is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. in US District Court in Boston on charges of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography. Court documents filed on Friday show prosecutors intend to contest her release.

A former Tyngsborough day care worker jailed since June over allegations that she took sexually explicit photos of children and sent them to a former New Hampshire lawmaker, with whom she had been intimately involved, could be released from custody on Friday under strict terms laid out by a federal judge.

Lindsay Groves of Hudson, N.H., is charged with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Groves, of Hudson, N.H., is accused of taking nude photos of children at Creative Minds Early Learning Center and sharing them with her one-time partner, former New Hampshire state representative Stacie Marie Laughton of Nashua, according to court records.

Laughton also has been charged with aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children.

Last week, Judge Donald Cabell issued an order granting Groves’ release before trial.

“The weight of the evidence against the defendant is strong” and involves children, underscoring “the risk of danger to the community if the defendant is released,” Cabell wrote in his ruling. “Critically, however, the court finds that conditions of release can be fashioned to address this risk and reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

Under the conditions laid out by Cabell, Groves would have to continue living in her parents’ home and they would serve as third-party custodians. No one under the age of 18 would be allowed to enter the home. Groves would be prohibited from accessing her seized iPhone and her parents’ devices must be password-protected and removed from the home when they are not there, according to court documents.

Groves is prohibited from visiting the Creative Minds day care center and cannot contact any staff or clients, the ruling said.

Investigators discovered more than 10,000 text messages between Groves and Laughton, including discussions about sexually explicit images of children who appear to be between 3 and 5 years old, court records show.

Prosecutors said “the evidence is overwhelming” and Groves should remain behind bars.

She preyed on children “who were not yet fully potty-trained” and “not fully verbal,” prosecutors wrote in a motion to revoke the release order.

“This was not a crime of opportunity nor was it one that the defendant stumbled into or was forced into,” they wrote. “This was planned, it was strategized, and it was carried out for the sexual gratification of one or both defendants in this case.”

“There are few types of cases where the violation of trust inherent to the crime is more jarring, or more demonstrative of how dangerous the offender actually is, because the offender — this defendant — was permitted to hide behind her perceived harmlessness,” prosecutors wrote.

Laughton, a Democrat, resigned from the New Hampshire House in December after she was charged with stalking Groves. She was first elected to the House in 2012 and was believed to be the first transgender person elected to the state Legislature, but she resigned after reports about convictions in 2008 for identity fraud and falsifying evidence. She ran again and was elected in 2020, and was re-elected two years later.

