Showers, thunderstorms expected to sweep through Southern New England Friday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into Southern New England Friday morning, with the potential for some isolated storms to become severe and produce “brief torrential rainfall,” according to forecasters from the National Weather Service.

The more severe thunderstorms could result in localized street flooding. But because they are expected to sweep through rapidly, forecasters say the flood potential will be limited.

Friday morning just before 8 a.m., the weather service issued a special weather statement warning of strong thunderstorms affecting a swath of counties from Connecticut to Rhode Island to Massachusetts. Parts of Worcester, Norfolk, Middlesex, Hampden and Bristol counties could be impacted.