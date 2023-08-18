scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Showers, thunderstorms expected to sweep through Southern New England Friday

By Hayley Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated August 18, 2023, 21 minutes ago
A person stands under an umbrella during a rainstorm along Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge on July 16, 2023.Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into Southern New England Friday morning, with the potential for some isolated storms to become severe and produce “brief torrential rainfall,” according to forecasters from the National Weather Service.

The more severe thunderstorms could result in localized street flooding. But because they are expected to sweep through rapidly, forecasters say the flood potential will be limited.

Friday morning just before 8 a.m., the weather service issued a special weather statement warning of strong thunderstorms affecting a swath of counties from Connecticut to Rhode Island to Massachusetts. Parts of Worcester, Norfolk, Middlesex, Hampden and Bristol counties could be impacted.

A small craft advisory was in effect Friday morning for the waters south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket as well as the Outer Cape, while parts of Connecticut were under a severe thunderstorm warning, according to NWS.

A warm front blanketing the region will make things humid, before a cold front moves in Friday night, cooling and drying out the air.

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeHayleyK.

