Smithfield falls to Tennessee at Little League World Series

Smithfield’s boys of summer ran into a buzzsaw Friday, falling to a Nolensville, Tennessee, squad that is making its third consecutive trip to the Little League World Series.

With the 8-1 loss, the Metro Region champions dropped to 1-1 in the tournament, and now move to the loser’s bracket for a matchup Sunday against the winner of Maine and Pennsylvania.

Nolensville, the Southeast Region champions, jumped on Smithfield in the first inning, scoring three runs. Connor Curtis, the star pitcher in Smithfield’s opening round victory over Nevada, turned a double play to limit the damage, cleanly fielding a ground ball at first base and then firing a strike to his shortstop for a tagout at second base.