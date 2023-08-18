Smithfield falls to Tennessee at Little League World Series

Smithfield’s boys of summer ran into a buzzsaw Friday, falling to a Nolensville, Tennessee, squad that is making its third consecutive trip to the Little League World Series.
With the 8-1 loss, the Metro Region champions dropped to 1-1 in the tournament, and now move to the loser’s bracket for a matchup Sunday against the winner of Maine and Pennsylvania.
Nolensville, the Southeast Region champions, jumped on Smithfield in the first inning, scoring three runs. Connor Curtis, the star pitcher in Smithfield’s opening round victory over Nevada, turned a double play to limit the damage, cleanly fielding a ground ball at first base and then firing a strike to his shortstop for a tagout at second base.
Advertisement
Smtihfield’s bats struggled early against Tennessee lefty Grayson May, who had a perfect game through three innings. The Rhode Islanders threatened in the fourth inning, scoring one run on a Connor Queenan single, and loading the bases with nobody out. But May pitched himself out of the jam to limit the damage.
Smithfield’s defense made several spectacular plays, including a diving catch from right fielder Royce Aglione in the third inning.
Tennessee’s Stella Weaver became just the 10th female player in history to get a hit at the Little League World Series with a single in the sixth inning, and later scored to extend the lead. She is the only female player at this year’s tournament.
The World Series is held each year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.