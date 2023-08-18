Somerville woman killed in wrong-way car crash on Route 2 in Littleton

A 25-year-old Somerville woman was killed in a car crash on Route 2 in Littleton early Thursday morning after another driver struck her car while traveling in the wrong direction, State Police said.
Geetika Guruprasad was rushed to Emerson Hospital in Concord, where she was pronounced dead, police said in a statement.
At around 12:40 a.m., State Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a 2010 Dodge SUV and a 2021 Mazda CX-5 on Route 2 eastbound in Littleton, police said.
The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old Leominster woman, sustained serious injuries, the statement said. She entered Route 2 eastbound traveling in the wrong direction, police said, then struck Guruprasad’s Mazda head-on near the 114-mile marker in Littleton.
The driver of the Dodge, whose name was not immediately released, faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and wrong way violation, police said.
She will appear in Concord District Court at a later date, police said.
Both lanes of Route 2 eastbound were closed while the crash was investigated, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and charges could be amended as a result of further evidence, the statement said.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.