Somerville woman killed in wrong-way car crash on Route 2 in Littleton

At around 12:40 a.m., State Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a 2010 Dodge SUV and a 2021 Mazda CX-5 on Route 2 eastbound in Littleton, police said.

Geetika Guruprasad was rushed to Emerson Hospital in Concord, where she was pronounced dead, police said in a statement .

A 25-year-old Somerville woman was killed in a car crash on Route 2 in Littleton early Thursday morning after another driver struck her car while traveling in the wrong direction, State Police said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old Leominster woman, sustained serious injuries, the statement said. She entered Route 2 eastbound traveling in the wrong direction, police said, then struck Guruprasad’s Mazda head-on near the 114-mile marker in Littleton.

The driver of the Dodge, whose name was not immediately released, faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and wrong way violation, police said.

She will appear in Concord District Court at a later date, police said.

Both lanes of Route 2 eastbound were closed while the crash was investigated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges could be amended as a result of further evidence, the statement said.

