How to prepare for a tornado, and what to do when one hits

Here’s what you should know about tornados, including how to prepare for them and what to do when when they hit.

A tornado touched down Friday morning in Rhode Island as a strong storm caused flooding and property damage to the region, just over a week after tornados struck the Massachusetts towns of Mattapoisett and Barnstable. Though severe tornados are rare, the region has experienced a number of them in recent years.

Tornados spawn from powerful thunderstorms, with winds that can reach 300 miles per hour, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, or MEMA. Their damage paths can be up to one mile wide and 50 miles long.

Hayden Frank, a meteorologist at the National Weather Servic,e described a tornado as “basically a rotating column of air.” Common signs of an approaching storm include a revolving funnel-shaped cloud, a dark greenish sky, large hail, large and dark low-lying clouds, and a loud roar that may sound similar to a freight train.

How should you prepare for a possible tornado?

It is important to create and review a family emergency plan. This includes identifying safe locations to take shelter in your home, public buildings, and schools.

MEMA also recommends having an emergency kit, including bottled water, food, tools and supplies, and personal items. If you have pets, you should also keep extra supplies for them.

Frank recommended a flashlight, as losing power during tornados is not uncommon.

What’s the difference between a tornado watch and tornado warning?

Despite often being used interchangeably, the differences are important. A watch is based on weather conditions, and means that people in the impacted area should pay attention to the weather and be prepared to take immediate shelter.

Tornado warnings mean the weather event is actively occurring: if you live in an area with a tornado warning, that means it has been spotted or indicated by weather radar and you should seek shelter immediately.

A tornado has arrived. Now what?

Basements and storm cellars are the safest locations. If you can’t find an underground area, stick to the lowest possible floor in a room in the center of your house, Frank said.

“Moving to an interior room at the lowest level is important,” he said in a phone interview. “It’s also important to avoid windows.”

You should also bring in or secure outdoor objects like patio furniture and trash cans. Besides losing them to the tornado, large flying objects can cause extreme damage to property and people.

Frank urged residents to make sure they wear shoes during the tornado, as “people do get injuries to their feet from debris.”

If a tornado has hit and you are outside or in a car, what should you do?

“You really don’t want to be in a vehicle,” Frank said. “It’s important to get into a shelter, really anywhere that’s indoors.”

Try to find the closest sturdy building, or take cover in your vehicle by buckling your seat belt and covering your head. You can also lie flat in a ditch or low-lying area.

Avoid overpasses or bridges, as you are safer in a low, flat location. It is important to also watch for flying debris if you are trapped outside.

What should you do when the tornado is done?

Call 911 to report any emergencies like downed power lines and gas leaks, or call 211 to obtain shelter locations and other disaster information. It is important to stay out of damaged buildings and areas until authorities deem them safe.

“Avoid any electrical wiring, you don’t want to touch any of that,” Frank said.

It’s also important, once you’ve assessed your property and its damage, to check on your neighbors.

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her @elliew0lfe.