UMass Boston searching for missing 15-year-old international student

The University of Massachusetts Boston has issued an alert for a 15-year-old international student who went missing early Friday.

Sainabou Ceesay was staying in a residence hall while taking part in an international program for student athletes. She was last seen leaving campus walking on Mt. Vernon Street toward the JFK/UMass MBTA station. She was wearing a pink athletic suit with black strings on her sweatshirt and sweatpants and white Nike slides.