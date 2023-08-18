scorecardresearch Skip to main content

UMass Boston searching for missing 15-year-old international student

By Alysa Guffey Globe Correspondent,Updated August 18, 2023, 29 minutes ago
19missing - Sainabou Ceesay, 15, was last seen wearing a pink athletic suit with black strings on both sweatshirt and sweatpants and white Nike slides. - (UMass Boston)UMass Boston

The University of Massachusetts Boston has issued an alert for a 15-year-old international student who went missing early Friday.

Sainabou Ceesay was staying in a residence hall while taking part in an international program for student athletes. She was last seen leaving campus walking on Mt. Vernon Street toward the JFK/UMass MBTA station. She was wearing a pink athletic suit with black strings on her sweatshirt and sweatpants and white Nike slides.

She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 to 120 pounds, with short black hair.

The university is working with external agencies and law enforcement to find the teenager, a spokesperson said by email.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees someone who fits this description is encouraged to contact UMass Boston Police Chief Donald Baynard at 617-287-7772.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her @AlysaGuffeyNews.

Boston Globe Today