UMass Boston searching for missing 15-year-old international student

The University of Massachusetts Boston has issued an alert for a 15-year-old international student who went missing early Friday.
Sainabou Ceesay was staying in a residence hall while taking part in an international program for student athletes. She was last seen leaving campus walking on Mt. Vernon Street toward the JFK/UMass MBTA station. She was wearing a pink athletic suit with black strings on her sweatshirt and sweatpants and white Nike slides.
She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 to 120 pounds, with short black hair.
The university is working with external agencies and law enforcement to find the teenager, a spokesperson said by email.
Anyone who sees someone who fits this description is encouraged to contact UMass Boston Police Chief Donald Baynard at 617-287-7772.
