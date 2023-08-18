Watch: R.I. resident captures video of tornado in Johnston

“I just disregarded that,” Williams said. “Who expects that to happen in Rhode Island?”

JOHNSTON, R.I. — Randy Williams had left his house in East Greenwich Friday morning and stopped at a bank on his way to work in North Providence when he got a tornado warning on his cellphone.

“Sure enough, five, 10 minutes later, I was in the middle of it,” Williams recalled.

Video from his Tesla Model 3 shows multiple angles of what happened. After leaving the bank, Williams was driving on Route 295 in the Johnston area. He saw a five-foot branch hovering about 50 feet in the air, and debris spinning around. Then he saw what was causing it: a tornado. Another car was flipped onto its side. The tornado then made its way toward Williams’ car. He was freaking out a little, given that the other car had been flipped over.

“I thought I was going to be flipped next,” Williams said.

That didn’t happen, but the tornado ended up striking his car, bumping it into the air a bit and pushing it over to the right.

The video from Williams’ Tesla captured the tornado sweeping across the highway and kicking up debris as other cars tried to avoid it amid the high winds and lashing rain.

About half a mile down the road, shaken but not stirred, Williams pulled over. The car had been hit with plenty of debris, but there was little more damage than a cracked driver’s side window.

Williams was OK, too. He ended up going to work. As it happens, he’ll have a busy day ahead of him: He’s a project manager for Rhode Island Restoration, whose services include storm damage repair.

Just not usually tornadoes.

“In Rhode Island,” Williams said, “you never see anything like that.”

The incident came in a day of severe weather around Southern New England. The National Weather Service said radar detected a tornado in Scituate. Forecasters were also reviewing video footage of a possible tornado in Johnston, though they were not immediately sure whether it was of the twister confirmed in Scituate or a second tornado.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.