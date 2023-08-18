‘Young man’ goes subway surfing on MBTA’s Red Line

Let’s hope the train was in a slow zone.
A reckless soul appeared to be “subway surfing” on the MBTA Red Line’s Friday morning, standing up on top of a car as it moved across a bridge.
In a video posted on social media, a woman watching the train pass can be heard saying “young man, get down from there” in a concerned tone. As the video ends, he appears to sit down.
Posted at 11:30 a.m., the video gathered more than 106,000 views in a few hours. The MBTA could not immediately be reached for comment.
Advertisement
There has been an increase in “subway surfing” incidents in major cities, the Washington Post reported this week. In New York, four teenagers died this year from injuries suffered riding on top of Metropolitan Transit Authority trains, the Post report.
Just looking at the MBTA Red Line train pass by... pic.twitter.com/vvQ74Vsrxq— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 18, 2023
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.