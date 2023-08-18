US eyes battle with drug giants over 10 costly medications for seniors

The negotiation process arrives one year after President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included an array of new programs that aim to limit or lower older Americans’ drug costs. Already, seniors have realized some financial benefits from the law: More than 4 million older Americans enrolled in Medicare have seen a decrease in their insulin costs, according to an estimate from the White House this month.

The list is expected to arrive within the next two weeks, and industry experts believe it will include some of the most widely prescribed treatments for arthritis, blood disorders, heart disease, and diabetes — which has prompted top manufacturers, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson, to challenge the administration in court.

The Biden administration is preparing to announce the first 10 medicines it will target under a program that allows the government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical giants, part of a sweeping — and legally contested — campaign to lower costs for seniors on Medicare.

“We pay more for our prescription drugs than any country,” Biden said Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of the law’s enactment. “For years, Big Pharma won. Big Pharma blocked us. But not this time.”

Yet the most substantial savings are years away, and they are far from guaranteed. The prospects now hinge on the Biden administration’s ability to battle a growing number of lawsuits from the pharmaceutical industry.

One fast-moving case — brought by the legal arm of the US Chamber of Commerce — seeks to block the US government from even starting the drug-price negotiation process. The group’s dues-paying members include AbbVie and Eli Lilly, two major drugmakers, as well as Genentech, whose chief executive this month said the biotech company could slow the development of an ovarian cancer treatment because of the new federal cost-cutting program.

In response to the lawsuit, the senior advocacy group AARP planned to intervene Friday, telling the court in an expected legal brief that some of its roughly 38 million older members “are already having to choose between rent, food, and medication, a spokesperson said in advance of the filing.

“Our constituency [sees] it as yet another attempt by big drug companies to stand in the way of getting the price of prescription drugs under control,” said Nancy LeaMond, the executive vice president for government affairs at AARP.

Andrew Varcoe, the deputy chief counsel for the US Chamber Litigation Center, called the negotiation process unconstitutional. He predicted other legal challenges could arise once the Biden administration finalizes its list of targeted drugs, which it plans to release before Sept. 1.

“It is quite conceivable that after September 1, some parties that have been thinking about it will decide to file more lawsuits,” Varcoe said.

For millions of Americans, the legal wrangling carries significant weight, since drug prices in the United States are much higher than they are in comparable countries around the world. The rising costs threaten patients’ physical health and jeopardize their financial well-being — leaving some people no choice but to forgo necessary care.

Studying the market in 2019, the nonprofit Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker reported last year that the United States spent about $1,126 per capita on prescription drugs — more than double the average in developed nations such as Canada, Germany, and Japan. That figure included spending by insurance companies as well as patients who face sizable out-of-pocket bills for their medication.

Soon after Democrats captured the House, Senate, and White House in 2020, party lawmakers began devising legislation that might deliver on a longtime campaign promise to lower health care costs. They settled on the Inflation Reduction Act, which granted powers to Medicare to negotiate the price of select medicines directly with pharmaceutical companies.

Under the law, the United States may target a narrow set of widely used, costly drugs — 10 in the first year, and more to come — for price negotiation. The goal is to come to terms with manufacturers on new, lower rates by 2026. Pharmaceutical firms that refuse to strike a deal could face massive financial penalties based on their sales.

For patients, the lengthy process is expected to save them money, since seniors on Medicare typically must pay a percentage of a prescription’s price. By 2031, drug prices are expected to be about an average of 8 percent lower under Medicare’s prescription plan, known as Part D, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The program also is expected to reduce government spending: Overall, the health-related provisions in the IRA could save Washington about $237 billion over the next decade, the CBO found.

A number of other countries — including England, France, and Germany — negotiate some drug prices on behalf of their citizens. In the United States, the Department of Veterans Affairs has similar powers to purchase medicine at negotiated rates, resulting in lower costs compared to Medicare, according to a recent federal report.

But the idea historically has drawn fierce opposition from Republicans, who argue against government intervention in the marketplace. Major pharmaceutical companies, meanwhile, contend that federal efforts to force lower prices could constrain their research and development into treatments and cures.