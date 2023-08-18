‘Churn’: an apt term for pains of gaining, losing Medicaid coverage

Looking beyond the current difficulties caused by the Medicaid eligibility unwinding process, we recently recommended several policy changes to address barriers to coverage in the Commonwealth; some are now included in Massachusetts’ proposed amendment to its Medicaid 1115 Demonstration Waiver, which would help prevent some of the churn Gergen Barnett wrote about.

Re “How states can thoughtfully unwind Medicaid coverage” (Opinion, Aug. 15): Thank you to Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett for calling attention to the persistent problem of churn, or disruption in health insurance coverage, and its devastating effect on patient health. As she noted, the problem predated the COVID-19 pandemic’s public health emergency and will be a recurring challenge in our health care system well after the emergency’s end.

One of these is the state’s proposal to adopt 12-month continuous eligibility, meaning that once someone is determined eligible for MassHealth, they can remain covered for a year, regardless of changes in circumstances. This policy change alone would go a long way toward easing churn and its harmful health effects.

The state’s forward-thinking 1115 waiver proposal is now open to public comment, so there is an opportunity to weigh in with support for closing our chronic coverage gaps in Massachusetts.

Katherine Howitt

Director

Massachusetts Medicaid Policy Institute

Boston

The institute is a program of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation.





There’s something cruel about making vulnerable people go through these hoops

Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett’s op-ed about Medicaid churn illustrates the definition of penny wise and pound foolish but with the addition of borderline abuse of those most vulnerable in our society (eligibility for Medicaid being based on financial and complex medical need). These lapses in coverage, theoretically in place to prevent people from so-called cheating the system, are almost guaranteed to end up raising overall costs due to recipients’ backsliding during periods without coverage. At least equally devastating — and exceedingly cruel — are the psychological effects on recipients and caregivers who, having been identified as needing support, then learn that that support is unreliable and too easily withdrawn. One wonders at the motivations of those who focus more on shortsighted cost-cutting than on a shared commitment to ensuring human dignity to all.

Dave Estep

Beverly