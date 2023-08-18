An old Coast Guard scandal emerges and casts a harsh light on the service’s sexual assault policies

One woman’s 2014 disclosure of a rape that she alleged happened years before while she was a student at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut triggered a sweeping criminal investigation of rapes, assaults, and sexual misconduct at the school. The Coast Guard looked into sexual misconduct complaints from 1988 to 2006 and found that the investigations at the time were shoddy or nonexistent. Worse, in many substantiated cases, no disciplinary action was pursued and victims were discouraged from filing complaints.

The next rescue mission the US Coast Guard needs to undertake is its own. Recent news reports and a congressional hearing have exposed a shocking, decades-long cover-up of sexual misconduct at the Coast Guard Academy. Although the conduct in question happened decades ago, the fact that it’s taken so long to come to light underscores how badly the often-overlooked branch of the military needs to catch up with its peers by enacting a comprehensive overhaul of its reporting and responding procedures.

During those almost two decades, the Coast Guard documented 62 cases of substantiated rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment that occurred at the Coast Guard Academy or by cadets. But the Coast Guard kept the internal investigation, dubbed “Operation Fouled Anchor,” secret and failed to notify Congress until CNN reported on the cover-up. The investigation expanded to look into more than 100 cases involving 46 individuals related to alleged sexual assaults that occurred during these years, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

Although the incidents in question happened years ago at the academy, the failure to address them created long-lasting consequences that spread through the service, whose cutters and response teams are familiar sights in coastal New England. Alleged perpetrators rose through the ranks for decades. At least two top officers — who had been recommended to the Senate for promotions amid investigations of sexual assault — retired with full pensions and veterans benefits.

A budget hearing last month focused on the cover-up, which Senator Richard Blumenthal called “probably the most shameful, disgraceful incident of cover-up of sexual assault that I have seen in the United States military ever.”

The scandal has highlighted the Coast Guard’s peculiar status, which has insulated it from important reforms to the way other military branches handle sexual assault cases. The Coast Guard is one of America’s six armed forces, but it is the only branch that doesn’t fall under the Department of Defense, like the Army and Navy do. Instead, it’s housed within the Department of Homeland Security. Where the investigative units of each service within the Department of Defense report to their respective inspector general offices, the Coast Guard Investigative Service reports internally to Coast Guard commandants.

Sexual assault and harassment in the military is a longstanding issue that can harm victims’ mental health, careers, and personal relationships. One in 4 women are estimated to experience sexual harassment in the military, and 1 in 6 women are estimated to experience sexual assault at service academies, according to the RAND Corporation, a research organization.

Last month, President Biden ushered in a major shift to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, stripping military commanders’ authority to prosecute sexual assault among service members. The change, which has been long pushed for by military sexual assault reform advocates, ensures adjudication processes are independent of the military chain of command. Biden’s move follows the creation of special offices to prosecute military sexual assault. However, while all Defense Department branches established these offices, the Coast Guard wasn’t required to and is just now getting around to staffing one.

In light of this scandal, greater accountability should be demanded of the Coast Guard. Congress should legislate oversight and regulation over its special prosecutor offices that adjudicate sexual misconduct.

A greater probe into the Coast Guard’s mishandling of the Fouled Anchor cases could be conducted by an inspector general, which Senator Maria Cantwell called for, or the Connecticut attorney general.

A model Congress could look to is Fort Cavazos (formerly named Fort Hood), where high numbers of crimes and deaths — such as Vanessa Guillén, who experienced sexual harassment and was killed — prompted an independent, third-party investigation into the Army base’s climate and culture, according to Protect Our Defenders Senior Vice President Josh Connolly. The committee’s report revealed a culture of complicity toward sexual misconduct, and deficient sexual assault reporting structures and responding processes. “Why this is more urgent than ever is that the Coast Guard Academy has tried to sweep this issue under the rug consistently, which requires this third-party look,” Connolly said.

The Coast Guard is not currently pursuing an independent third-party investigation into the Coast Guard Academy, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

If it fails to reverse course, Congress should step in. Senator Elizabeth Warren told the Globe she is now calling for the Coast Guard Academy to undergo a similar independent investigation to that at Fort Cavazos. “Reporting sexual abuse is often an act of courage due to fear of retaliation — these revelations of systematic failure raise alarming questions and we absolutely need an independent investigation into Operation Fouled Anchor,” Warren told the editorial board.

When a sexual assault scandal arises, leaders invariably pledge to “change the culture.” Following the public revelation of Operation Fouled Anchor, now is the time for Congress and the Coast Guard to make sure the tens of thousands of Americans who serve in its ranks have the protections they deserve.

