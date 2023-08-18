scorecardresearch Skip to main content
LETTERS

Holyoke mayor seeks more state support in housing migrant families

Updated August 18, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Haitian migrant Fritz, 17, is reflected in early May in a TV screen in a Boston hotel room where he was staying with his mother, Sergeline, and his baby sister, Luna, 19 months. They had arrived from a temporary shelter at Boston Medical Center.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Although I agree with your Aug. 1 editorial, “Massachusetts can’t handle the influx of migrants on its own,” the reference to Holyoke’s stance on housing migrant families is incomplete.

The sentence, “Holyoke has declared that the city’s doors are open to new shelters,” is misleading. In my July 21 press release on the subject, I stated that Holyoke “will do its part” if called on to shelter migrants and refugees. But I also stated that “the state needs to know we won’t be able to do it with existing resources.”

I stated that “our doors are open” if the Legislature and the Healey administration “recognize the scope of the challenge and the impact that it has on keeping up with quality-of-life issues and basic municipal services.”

Advertisement

Thank you for the opportunity to clarify the city’s position on this pressing and poignant issue.

Joshua A. Garcia

Mayor

Holyoke

Globe Opinion